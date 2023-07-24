Kelso Garden Club

July 26-29, Cowlitz County Fair, Longview.

The Kelso Garden Club invites you to join them at the Cowlitz County Fair beginning at noon each day. Display booths are located in the Floral Building including the theme display Barn to be Wild, and Pollinator Plants in the Garden. The public is also invited to participate in the Flower Show. Pre-register at www.cowlitzcountyfair.com prior to July 19 at 9:59 p.m. Bring your flowers for the show to the Floral Building on Monday, July 2, from 6-9 p.m., or Tuesday, July 25, from 7-9 a.m. to participate in the contest. Ribbons will be awarded.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

July 26, Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge.

Walk the Oaks to Wetland Trail for a short walk and/or the longer trail, which would be a 5 mile loop. Bring binoculars to spot an eagle’s nest in the trees. Round-trip drive is 66 miles. Contact MJ R. at 360-355-5220.

R.A. class of ‘54 meetup

July 27, 1333 Broadway, Longview.

Long class of 1954 invites class members to lunch at 1 p.m. at Teri’s new location. Contact person is Donna 360-414-5880.

Island Bingo

July 28, 900 Ash St., Kelso, 360-423-8400.

Come to the Kelso Elks Lodge from 5:30-8 p.m. for an evening of bingo and prizes, hosted by the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce. There will be dinner, drinks and raffles. General ticket is $30 if purchased by July 13, $40 after. VIP ticket $45 by July 13, $55 after. Purchase tickets at www.kelsolongviewchamber.org.

Castle Rock fun run

July 29, 239 Huntington Ave. N., Castle Rock, www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Luckman’s Coffee. The run is free.

5k Wine Run

July 29, 19111 NW 67th Ave., Ridgefield.

Join us at 9 a.m. for a new event that features the amazing scenery and landscape of Confluence Winery. Run, walk or just enjoy the wine. Registration includes a T-shirt, wine glass and more. This race is timed and scored by J3 Timing. Visit runsignup.com to register.

Wizarding Birthday Celebration

July 29, 1339 Commerce Ave., Longview.

Have a day of magic starting at 10 a.m. at The Merk in downtown Longview with local wizards and celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday in this all-ages event. Participate in games and activities, have a butter beer, find your Philosopher's Stone, and more. Children must be accompanied by adults.

Rainier All-Class picnic

July 30, 75503 Larson Rd., Rainier.

The 2023 Rainier All-Class picnic from noon until 4 p.m. July 30 at Hudson-Parcher Park, 75503 Larson Rd., Rainier. Lunch buffet starts at noon. The Rainier museum sponsors the picnic and pays the park entrance fee for attendees to the picnic. Organizers ask people to sign-in at the picnic site and make a small donation. Water, coffee and tableware will be provided. It is recommended that you bring a folding chair in case picnic tables fill up.

Kelso’s National Night Out

Aug. 1, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

More than 37 million people from around the world will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out crime prevention event will join forces to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. residents throughout Kelso and Cowlitz County are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening at Tam O’Shanter Park with neighbors and police.

Mark Morris class of ‘67 luncheon

Aug. 1, the Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

Classmates, spouses are welcome to attend. If you have questions contact Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

70th Kelso reunion

Aug. 3, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, Kelso.

The Kelso High School Class of 1953 will have their 70th class reunion at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso. There will be a no-host luncheon for class members and guests. Order off the menu. Dress is casual. Reservations are needed and can be made by contacting Jocile at 360-423-1982 or condo14joyb@gmail.com.

First Friday Cruise Commerce

Aug. 4, downtown Longview.

This event is a Longview tradition. All cars are welcome to join. Stop in at local businesses along the way to show your support. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Sand castle competition

Aug. 5-6, Sand Island, St. Helens, Oregon.

Profession sand carvers from around the country will compete for top honors at this event. Additional activities include scavenger hunts, music and sand bucket fun. People buy just one ticket for the weekend at $15. Visit discovercolumbiacounty.com for tickets and more information.

Movies at the Park

Aug. 11, 18, 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Aug. 11 movie “B.I.G.,” Aug. 18 is “Moana” and Aug. 25 is “Puss in Boots.”

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Silver Lake boat parade

Sept. 2, Streeter’s Resort, Silver Lake, Wash.

Sixth annual end of summer lighted boat parade regatta at dusk. Boats will cruise the lake shores. All legal watercraft are invited to decorate and get in line for the 2.5-hour event.