Kindergarten preparedness workshops en Español

Through March 13, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

Free Spanish language online workshops are available through March 13. Register at readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule, or call 360-414-9212 to set up an in-person workshop.

Talleres de Preparación para el Kinder. Use el tiempo antes que los niños entran a la escuela para prepararlos para el exito escolar. Talleres gratis en linea disponible hasta 13 de marzo 2023. Registre aqui: readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule . Llame a 360-414-9212 para asistir el taller en persona.

Free class for Kelso parents

Through March 30, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

Families with youth ages 9-14 can attend an online parenting class for free from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursdays from Feb. 23 through March 30. The Parents Place in Longview is hosting the classes and says they will teach how to promote health, deal with anger and strengthen family bonds. People must register by Feb. 20. Contact Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or ramona.leber@cni.net for more information.

Kelso fun run

Feb. 25, 100 North Minor Road, Kelso. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Minor Road Starbucks in Kelso for a free run.

Rose class

Feb. 25, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300 or www.longviewlibrary.org.

Join the Friends of the Library’s rose garden team to learn about how to grow roses in Pacific Northwest weather. Michele Thomas is the presenter and a Cowlitz Master Gardener and former rose show judge. Coffee and tea will be provided.

Coparenting class

Feb. 25, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

The Parents Place is hosting a coparenting class from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25. This $40 class meets the Washington state requirement of a four-hour parenting class on the effects of divorce or separation on children, according to organizers. For more information, contact Austin Brigden at 360-442-5310 or austinb@mylongview.com.

Chehalem Ridge hike

Hike in and out 8 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain in the new Portland Chehalem Ridge Nature Park with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. This moderate hike is 120 miles round trip and includes views of Douglas firs and the Tualatin Valley, organizers say. Contact Darlene at 253-290-1001 or Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

Grape care class

Learn how to prune grapevines by watching a demonstration, and receive free starts of canadice and venus grapes. People can register and pay for the $10 class at grape-care-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Community aspirations discussion

Feb. 25 and 27, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org.

The Longview Public Library is hosting two “Community Listening Sessions” where people are asked to share their opinions about area aspirations or needs. The sessions are 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Library Director Jacob Cole said he hopes the sessions will act as a public forum, and discussions will be used in the library’s “strategic planning process.”

Kelso class meetup

Feb. 28, 900 Ash Street, Kelso.

The Kelso High School class of 1958 will meet at the Kelso/Longview Elks lodge for a no-host luncheon at noon, Feb. 28. A photographer from The Daily News will be there at 11:30 a.m. to do a story about our upcoming 65th reunion and the Mike Lyons Scholarship. Reunion committee members plan to meet at 11:15 a.m. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend. For more information, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Rose care class

Learn how to get roses fertilized, pruned and cared for through the the Washington State University Extension office in Cowlitz County.

Blood drive

March 1, 2441 42nd Ave. Longview.

Three Rivers Christian School is hosting a blood from from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 1 inside an American Red Cross bus at 2441 42nd Ave. in Longview. Call 360-636-1600 to schedule.

R.A. Long Class meetup

March 1, 1131 15th Ave., Longview.

The R.A. Long class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., March 1 at the Shamrock on 15th Avenue in Longview. All classmates and spouses are welcome. For more information, call Gloria Sanders at 360-846-0678.

Sons of Norway meeting

March 3, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The general meeting and potluck for the Sons of Norway is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m., March 3.

Kalama fun run

March 4, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, building C. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at River’s Edge Coffee in Kalama for a free run.

Norwegian breakfast

March 4, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

Join the Sons of Norway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 4 for their monthly breakfast at the Sons of Norway Hall in Kelso. The meal includes Norwegian waffles and Swedish pancakes, baked ham, scrambled eggs, choice of syrups, lingonberries, coffee and juice. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 and under.

Mason bee class

Learn how to raise Mason bees, which event organizers say are effective pollinators and nonaggressive. This two-hour, in-person class starts at 10 a.m. and covers equipment, bee biology, pest management and more. Participants will receive a Mason bee house and cocoon of hibernating Mason bees. People can register and pay for the $30 class at raising-mason-bees-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Grow strawberries

Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to grow strawberries at noon, March 7 online.

Mark Morris class meetup

March 9, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The Mark Morris class of 1971 plans to have lunch at noon, March 9 at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill in Longview. All class members, spouses and significant others are invited to attend. For more information, contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545.

Kelso fun run

March 11, 209 West Main St., Kelso. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Red Leaf Organic Coffee for a free fun run.

Willow weaving

Start with sticks and end up with a perennial plant in this live willow weaving class. The class provides willow switches, a pot, soil and directions. People can register and pay for the $10 class at https://live-willow-weaving.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration. The workshop is sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners.

Seedling sale

March 11, St. Helens. 875-885 N. Columbia River Hwy, St. Helens. columbiacountysmallwoodlands.blogspot.com

The Columbia County Small Woodland Association is holding its 24th annual seedling sale on March 11 in St. Helens. The nonprofit says more than a thousand trees, shrubs and ornamentals will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pacific Pride parking lot, off Highway 30 in St. Helens.

Grow blueberries

Master gardener Art Fuller will explain how to grow blueberries in this online class at noon, March 14.

St. Patrick’s Day run

March 17, Lake Sacajawea Park, between Nichols and Kessler boulevards, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 7 p.m. at Lake Sacajawea Park for a free fun run called the Electrifying Shamrock.

Longview fun run

March 18, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the 808 Ocean Beach Highway Starbucks for a free fun run.

Garden class

Master gardeners will provide tricks and tips on gardening in the online class at noon, March 21.

Longview fun run

March 25, 3184 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Starbucks inside Fred Meyers for a free fun run.

Norwegian flatbread class

March 25, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Kelso Sons of Norway is holding a workshop on how to make lefse, a traditional, soft, Norwegian flatbread, from 9 a.m. to noon, March 25. Nonmembers and members can join and learn tips and tricks from the masters. The cost is $10, and attendees will bring home their own lefse. Deadline to sign up is March 20. Call Beth at 360-577-9051 for more information.

Controlling weeds

Master gardeners will discuss what to do about problem weeds in the spring in this online class at noon, March 28.

Quilt show

April 28,29, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

Local scouts and 4-H members are invited to enter their homemade quilts in the Ladies of the Lake Quilt Show which will be held April 28 and 29 at Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview. For information and the entry form, contact Janell at janell4884@gmail.com.

Kelso Powwow

May 20, Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso. kelsochildrenpowwow.wixsite.com

The 36th annual Kelso Powwow, titled “In Honor of our Children,“ is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m., May 20 at Kelso High School. The event will include dancing, drumming, raffles and arts and crafts vendors. Interested vendors can contact 360-846-0117.

Submit an event online at tdn.com/events or email frontdoor@tdn.com.