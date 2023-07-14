Rummage sale

July 14-15, 1111 Commerce Ave., 360-636-0210.

The Longview Senior Center is hold a sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This month's sale be be our Christmas in July event with everything from decorations to tinsel to Christmas trees. To find out more or to donate, call the center.

Golf Classic

July 14, Longview Country Club, Longview, 360-414-7900.

Registration for the 20th PeaceHealth Golf Classic St. John Foundation fundraiser is open. Early bird pricing through June 25, individual is $175 (after June 25, $200). Golf foursome early pricing is $650 (after June 25, $650). Registration includes Nike tee prizes, brunch, dinner, beer holes and snacks.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

July 15, Toutle Trail/Loowit Trail.

This is a 7.5-mile roundtrip hike with a 1,200-foot elevation gain from the Toutle Trail TH, past Blue Lake up to the Loowit Trail on the southwest quadrant of Mt. St. Helens through old growth forest, under canopy most of the way. The drive is 130 miles roundtrip. Contact Bill D. at 503-260-6712.

Kalama fun run

July 15, 384 N. 1st St., Kalama, www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Red Leaf Coffee. The run is free.

How much water for your garden?

July 18, Online, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain how to water your garden, lawn, and landscape. How much is enough? What are the best ways to water? Join us for an informative and timely talk. Sign up with a Zoom account at zoom.us then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

Summer Fun Festival

July 19, 5180 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, 360-562-5530.

Visit the Castle Rick High School front field from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for activities including bounce houses, water slides, cool treats and other vendors. Visit findyourrock.org to learn more.

R.A. Long class of ‘71 meetup

July 19, 420 Three River Mall Drive, Kelso.

RA Long Class of 1971 will hold their next luncheon on at 11:30 a.m. at Fiesta Bonita. We hope to meet on the patio outside by the bar. All classmates, spouses and/or companions are welcome. Any questions, please feel free to contact Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

July 19, Washougal Waterfront.

Hike 5 miles along the Columbia River on a level path. The drive is 114 miles roundtrip. Contact John R. at 360-431-1122.

Tacos, Tequila, Taps Festival

July 20-22, Cowlitz Reservation in Ridgefield, ilaniresort.com.

The three-day festival in ilani offers delicious events, including a Thursday night Omakase Taco Dinner, a Friday night celebrity chef dine-around, and of course, Saturday’s main tasting events on ilani’s garage rooftop. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com and at ilaniresort.com.

Longview fun run

July 22, 849 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Starbucks. The run is free.

Kelso Garden Club

July 26-29, Cowlitz County Fair, Longview.

The Kelso Garden Club invites you to join them at the Cowlitz County Fair beginning at noon each day. Display booths are located in the Floral Building including the theme display Barn to be Wild, and Pollinator Plants in the Garden. The public is also invited to participate in the Flower Show. Pre-register at www.cowlitzcountyfair.com prior to July 19 at 9:59 p.m. Bring your flowers for the show to the Floral Building on Monday, July 2, from 6-9 p.m., or Tuesday, July 25, from 7-9 a.m. to participate in the contest. Ribbons will be awarded.

Island Bingo

July 28, 900 Ash St., Kelso, 360-423-8400.

Come to the Kelso Elks Lodge from 5:30-8 p.m. for an evening of bingo and prizes. There will be dinner, drinks and raffles. General ticket is $30 if purchased by July 13, $40 after. VIP ticket $45 by July 13, $55 after. Purchase tickets at www.kelsolongviewchamber.org.

5K Wine Run

July 29, 19111 NW 67th Ave., Ridgefield.

Join us at 9 a.m. for a new event that features the amazing scenery and landscape of Confluence Winery. Run, walk or just enjoy the wine. Registration includes a T-shirt, wine glass and more. This race is timed and scored by J3 Timing. Visit runsignup.com to register.

Kelso’s National Night Out

Aug. 1, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

More than 37 million people from around the world will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out crime prevention event will join forces to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. residents throughout Kelso and Cowlitz County are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening at Tam O’Shanter Park with neighbors and police.

70th Kelso reunion

Aug. 3, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, Kelso.

The Kelso High School Class of 1953 will have their 70th class reunion at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso. There will be a no-host luncheon for class members and guests. Order off the menu. Dress is casual. Reservations are needed and can be made by contacting Jocile at 360-423-1982 or condo14joyb@gmail.com.

First Friday Cruise Commerce

Aug. 4, downtown Longview.

This event is a Longview tradition. All cars are welcome to join. Stop in at local businesses along the way to show your support. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Sand castle competition

Aug. 5-6, Sand Island, St. Helens, Oregon.

Profession sand carvers from around the country will compete for top honors at this event. Additional activities include scavenger hunts, music and sand bucket fun. People buy just one ticket for the weekend at $15. Visit discovercolumbiacounty.com for tickets and more information.

Movies at the Park

Aug. 11, 18, 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Aug. 11 movie “B.I.G.,” Aug. 18 is “Moana” and Aug. 25 is “Puss in Boots.”

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Silver Lake boat parade

Sept. 2, Streeter's Resort, Silver Lake, Wash.

Sixth annual end of summer lighted boat parade regatta at dusk. Boats will cruise the lake shores. All legal watercraft are invited to decorate and get in line for the 2.5-hour event.

Kelso class of ‘63 reunion

Sept. 8, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The 60-year reunion organizers for the Kelso class of 1963 would like to hear from classmates who will be attending the event. Prefer a sit-down dinner or buffet? Express your preference. Either way, dinner will be about $30 per person. Happy hour at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. Contact nancyl1cc@msn.com with the number of people in your party, or to ask questions or offer suggestions.

Centennial Gala Dinner and Dance

Sept. 8, 5 p.m., Grant’s at the Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave, Longview. www.longview100.org.

Celebrate Longview’s Centennial at the gala dinner in the Monticello Hotel Ballroom. Then walk over to the David Story Field for a drone show featuring the planned city. Return to the ballroom to dance as a live band plays.

YMCA Ice Cream Social and Ol’ Time Music

Sept. 30, 2 to 5 p.m., YMCA, 766 15th Ave, Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Ice cream treats, music and dancing. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

YMCA Military Ball

Nov. 11, 6 to 10 p.m., AWPPW Hall, 724 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

This black-tie or dress uniform event will include dinner and dancing for active military personnel, veterans and their spouses or dates at the AWPPW Hall adjacent to the YMCA. The YMCA is also planning to offer child care, silent auction items and other activities at the Y. Menu, ticket prices and other details to come.

Solstice walk

Dec. 16, 5 p.m., Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview. www.friendsofgalileo.com.

Join for Longview’s annual Solstice Lantern Walk through the solar system.

YMCA 100th birthday party open house

Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., YMCA, 766 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Help the YMCA celebrate its 100 birthday with this free event featuring refreshments, tours of the building, membership promotions, historic photos and more.