Free income tax help

Through April 15, Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview or Longview Library, 1600 Louisiana Ave., Longview. AARP.org/taxaide.

Longview area AARP Tax Aide is providing free tax preparation through April 15, with no age or income limit, and AARP membership is not required. To make a required appointment to receive help by certified IRS volunteers, call or visit the Longview Library at 360-442-5300 or Lower Columbia CAP at 360-425-3430, or schedule an appointment at AARP.org/taxaide. Taxes are due April 18.

Celebration of Children

March 31, Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview. www.facebook.com/CelebrationOfChildrenCowlitz.

The Cowlitz County Early Learning Coalition is hosting the fifth annual Celebration of Children from 1 to 7 p.m. March 31 at Youth and Family Link. The free event includes balloon animals, story time, activity bags, prizes and free food.

Fools run

April 1, Willow Grove Park, 7141 Willow Grove Rd, Longview. www.facebook.com/LongviewRecreation.

Try to beat the jesters in this 5K or 10K run or walk to win a prize at 9 a.m., April Fools’ Day. Participation costs $12 per person, while ages 8 and under can join for free with adult registration.

Hugelkultur class

April 1, Cowlitz Training Center, 1942 First Ave., Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz.

Learn the benefits and procedure for building a Hugelkultur bed from 10 a.m. to noon, April 1 with the Washington State University Master Gardeners. Instead of burning branches and tree debris, bury them and create a rich soil without fertilizing called Hugelkultur. For more information, contact Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014 ext. 0 or garyf@wsu.edu.

Spring break sewing camp

April 4, Cowlitz County Extension office located at 304 Cowlitz Way in Kelso. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/4h.

The Sewing and Textile Advisors of Cowlitz County with WSU Extension 4-H youth program are hosting a Spring Break Sewing Camp from 10 a.m. to noon April 4 for ages 8 to 18. Beginners and or those with some sewing experience are welcome. The cost will be $10 and fabric will be provided. Contact 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com for more information.

Mark Morris class of ‘67 meetup

April 4, Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

All classmates, spouses and teachers are welcome to attend the Mark Morris class of 1967 meetup at 1 p.m., April 4 at the Regent. For more information, contact Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

First Aid and CPR class registration

April 6, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue headquarters, 701 Vine St., Kelso. 360-578-5218 or www.facebook.com/Cowlitz2.

Register for an American Heart Association First Aid and CPR by 4 p.m., April 6 at the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue headquarters in Kelso. The class costs $100 per student. Cash or check accepted. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 8 at the department headquarters.

Mark Morris class of ‘66 meetup

April 7, Stuffy’s Restaurant, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

The Mark Morris High School class of 1966 is scheduled to have lunch at noon, April 7, at Stuffy’s, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy. All classmates, spouses, friends and teachers are encouraged to attend. If you have questions, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Rainier to Longview 10K registration

Register by April 7 to join a 10K over the Lewis and Clark Bridge at 7 a.m., April 23. The race starts are Rainier City Park in Rainier and ends at Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview. The race costs $75 to join and children 10 and under can join for free if they accompany a paid adult. A shuttle service will be available to take people between locations after the race.

Mark Morris class of '71 meetup

April 13, Poker Pete Pizza, 168 North First St., Kalama.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 is set to meet at noon, April 13 at Poker Pete's Pizza in Kalama for lunch. All classmates, spouses and significant others are welcome. Contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 for more information.

Victoria Freeman Park plaque dedication

April 13, Victoria Freeman Park, Ninth Avenue at Delaware and Douglas, Longview.

The city of Longview is installing a plaque honoring the life and achievements of Victoria Freeman, who helped integrate the Longview School District in 1924 when she enrolled her sons at Kessler School. A plaque dedication is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m., April 13 at the park named after her. The plaque was donated by Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson and his wife Trisha, of Longview, and created by Dan Polacek.

Strengthening families class

April 13 through June 1, Monticello Middle School, 1225 28th Ave., Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz.

Parents or caregivers and youth 10 to 14 can join a free, eight-session course on strengthening families through the Washington State University Extension Office in Cowlitz County. Classes will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Thursdays from April 13 through June 1 at the Monticello Middle School in Longview. Dinner will be served each evening and there will be childcare for children ages 3 to 9. Register by April 11. For more information, email Ramona Leber at ramona.leberW@cni.net or text her at 360-261-3971.

Pomona and Grange Contest

April 14, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee Rd., Kelso.

The Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 is collecting entries for ages 5 and up from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., April 14 for a contest. Departments include photography, crafts, paintings and drawings, needle arts, holiday crafts, wood crafts, recycled crafts, baking, candy, food preservation, needlework, sewing, quilts and more.

For more detailed contest rules, refer to the lecturers and family living section of the Washington State Grange Program Handbook at www.wa-grange.com.

Free shred day

April 15, Fibre Federal Credit Union’s Main Office, 820 12th Ave. in Longview.

People can shred documents for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until trucks are full, on April 15 behind Fibre Federal Credit Union's main office on 12th Avenue in Longview. The event is hosted by the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions, which team up to fight identity theft by shredding financial documents. Residents can shred up to three 10-ream paper boxes. Donations of non-perishable food and cash will also be collected to benefit Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse.

Pomona meeting

April 15, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee Rd., Kelso.

The April Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 meeting and luncheon will be held at 1 p.m., April 15 at the Catlin Grange. The groups asks attendees to bring items, such as pencils and puzzle books, for "Hugs in a Mug."

Famers market kickoff at the fairgrounds

April 15, Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. www.cowlitzfarmersmarket.com.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market kicks off the 2023 season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at the fairgrounds. Items for sale will include local produce, food and crafts. Children activities will also be available. The event will take place at the same time on Saturdays through the fall.

Rainier historical event

April 15, Riverfront Park, West A Street, Rainier.

Celebrate Rainier’s recent addition of downtown historical banners with a event at 11 a.m., April 15 called “Walk Through History.” Activities include a flag salute from the Rainier chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1909, period games and exhibits planned by local artists and tradesmen. View information on the banners at www.youtube.com/@rainierhistorictour5707.

Castle Rock Clean Up Day

April 22, Castle Rock.

The Greater Castle Rock Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 18th Annual Clean Up Day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 22. Projects vary for age groups and help families, organizations and businesses. A free lunch will be provided for participants. People with questions or groups wanting a project assignment before the event are asked to leave a message for Mary Hummel at 360-274-4240 or email her at jmshummel@gmail.com with CR Cleanup in the subject line.

Rainier Revisited

April 22, Beaver Homes Grange, 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Goble.

Learn about Rainier in 1853 during the 11th annual Rainier Revisited event, which includes historical games, on April 22. Rainier Junior and High School History Club students are fundraising for the event, which they host. To donate, people can stop by the high school office or mail a check to RJSHS History Club at 28170 Old Rainier Rd, Rainier, OR, 97048. Donors' names or companies will be listed on event advertisements. Contact History Club Advisor Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215 or andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us for more information.

Lilac Days 2023

April 22 through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 South Pekin Rd., Woodland. lilacgardens.com.

Each year in the spring, the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens hosts Lilac Days to celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom. Visitors from around the world stroll through the gardens and buy their favorite lilacs. Due to Covid, the Farmhouse and Gift Shop will not be open during 2023 Lilac Days.

Longview book sale

April 28 through 30, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300 or www.longviewlibrary.org.

Join the Friends of the Longview Public Library spring book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 28 and 29, and a special "bag sale" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 30, in the auditorium and Koth Gallery on the first floor of the library. During the first two days, children’s books will be two for $1; pocket-size paperback books will be two for $2; and large paperback and hard cover books will be $1 each. On April 30, people can fill a grocery bag with books for $5. Proceeds will support library programs ad activities. Donate books for the sale at the auditorium door on the side of the library from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

First annual Columbia River Author Festival

May 6, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Registration closes April 20. 360-442-5300 or www.longviewlibrary.org.

Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon are invited to register to share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival. The festival will be held at the Longview Public Library May 6.

Kelso Garden Club plant sale

May 6, 2715 Northlake Ave., Longview.

People can purchase plants from the Kelso Garden Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6 in Longview. There will be a variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruit and vegetables, and trees and shrubs for sale as well as some yard art, gift items and planters. Sales are cash only. Proceeds support Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects in the community, according to organizers.

Master Gardener plant sale

May 13, Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, building 13, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. www.facebook.com/cowlitz.mgs.

Join an in-person sale of tomatoes, peppers, flowers, herbs, trees, shrubs, fruit and more May 13 at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. There will be no online sales. Plant and insect clinic volunteers will be present to answer questions.

Famers market kickoff downtown

May 16, 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street, Longview. www.cowlitzfarmersmarket.com.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market kicks off the 2023 season in a new downtown location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street. Items for sale will include local produce, food and crafts. Children activities will also be available. The event will take place at the same time on Tuesdays through the fall.

Kelso Powwow

May 20, Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso. kelsochildrenpowwow.wixsite.com.

The 36th annual Kelso Powwow, titled “In Honor of our Children,“ is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m., May 20 at Kelso High School. The event will include dancing, drumming, raffles and arts and crafts vendors. Interested vendors can contact 360-846-0117.

Veterans fundraiser

June 24, Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. 360-749-2016 or www.hevin4vets.com.

Registration is open for the third annual Hot Rods for HEVIN car show at the Cowlitz County Event Center. The hot rod lineup starts at 7 a.m., and the event is set to include food, drinks and raffles. HEVIN, which stands for Helping Every Veteran In Need, is a nonprofit based in Castle Rock which supplies necessities like furniture, vehicles and rent money to veterans.