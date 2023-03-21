R.A. Long class meetup

March 22, 1131 15th Avenue, Longview.

The R.A. Long class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. at the Shamrock in Longview. A reunion meeting will be at 2 p.m. the same day. All class members, spouses and significant others are invited to attend.

Redesign the Longview skate park

March 22, Longview Parks and Recreation Department, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.

Want to help the city of Longview redesign the skating and biking section of Cloney Park? Join a community input meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 22 and take a survey at mailchi.mp/mylongview/help-us-redesign-the-skatepark.

Parenting class

March 23, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. parentsplacelv.org.

Join a four-week class for people raising or working with children ages birth through 5 years old from 6 to 8 p.m., starting March 23 at the Parents Place in Longview. Classes cost $20 or $25 per week, but are adjustable upon request. No childcare is available. Call 360-414-9212 to register.

Kelso Rotary’s Spellebration

March 23, Grant’s at the Monticello, 1405 17th Ave. Suite 101, Longview. kelsorotary.org/page/spell.

This event is a trivia-style spelling bee where teams compete at their tables. Nobody goes on stage or is on the spot like in a traditional spelling bee. There will be a taco bar, raffles and a chance for a team to win $500. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the spelling bee begins an hour later. Tickets are $25 per person, and people can form their own teams or come as an individual and teams will be formed onsite.

Longview fun run

March 25, 3184 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Starbucks inside Fred Meyers for a free fun run.

Norwegian flatbread class

March 25, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Kelso Sons of Norway is holding a workshop on how to make lefse, a traditional, soft, Norwegian flatbread, from 9 a.m. to noon, March 25. Nonmembers and members can join and learn tips and tricks from the masters. The cost is $10, and attendees will bring home their own lefse. Deadline to sign up is March 20. To register, call Beth at 360-577-9051.

Graphic novelist in Longview

March 25, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St, Longview. 360-442-5300 or longviewlibrary.org.

Illustrator, artist, graphic novelist and native Portlander Cat Farris will give a presentation on her career and creative process at 3 p.m., March 25 at the Longview Public Library. Farris will be discussing her most recent works: “The Ghoul Next Door” and “Up to No Ghoul.” “The Ghoul Next Door” was a finalist for the 2022 Oregon Book Award for Graphic Literature.

Controlling weeds

Master gardeners will discuss what to do about problem weeds in the spring in this online class at noon, March 28.

Celebration of Children

March 31, Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview. www.facebook.com/CelebrationOfChildrenCowlitz.

The Cowlitz County Early Learning Coalition is hosting the fifth annual Celebration of Children from 1 to 7 p.m. March 31 at Youth and Family Link. The free event includes balloon animals, story time, activity bags, prizes and free food.

Fools run

April 1, Willow Grove Park, 7141 Willow Grove Rd, Longview. www.facebook.com/LongviewRecreation.

Try to beat the jesters in this 5K or 10K run or walk to win a prize on April Fools' Day. Participation costs $12 per person, while ages 8 and under can join for free with adult registration.

Spring break sewing camp

April 4, Cowlitz County Extension office located at 304 Cowlitz Way in Kelso. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/4h.

The Sewing and Textile Advisors of Cowlitz County with WSU Extension 4-H youth program are hosting a Spring Break Sewing Camp from 10 a.m. to noon April 4 for ages 8 to 18. Beginners and or those with some sewing experience are welcome. The cost will be $10 and fabric will be provided. Contact 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com for more information.

Mark Morris class of '67 meetup

April 4, Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

All classmates, spouses and teachers are welcome to attend the Mark Morris class of 1967 meetup at 1 p.m., April 4 at the Regent. For more information, contact Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

Mark Morris class of '66 meetup

April 7, Stuffy’s Restaurant, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview.

The Mark Morris High School class of 1966 is scheduled to have lunch at noon, April 7, at Stuffy’s, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy. All classmates, spouses, friends and teachers are encouraged to attend. If you have questions, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Pomona and Grange Contest

April 14, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee Rd, Kelso.

The Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 is collecting entries for ages 5 and up from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., April 14 for a contest. Departments include photography, crafts, paintings and drawings, needle arts, holiday crafts, wood crafts, recycled crafts, baking, candy, food preservation, needlework, sewing, quilts and more.

For more detailed contest rules, refer to the lecturers and family living section of the Washington State Grange Program Handbook at www.wa-grange.com.

Famers market kickoff at the fairgrounds

April 15, Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. www.cowlitzfarmersmarket.com.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market kicks off the 2023 season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at the fairgrounds. Items for sale will include local produce, food and crafts. Children activities will also be available. The event will take place at the same time on Saturdays through the fall.

Rainier historical event

April 15, Riverfront Park, West A Street, Rainier.

Celebrate Rainier's recent addition of downtown historical banners with a event at 11 a.m., April 15 called "Walk Through History." Activities include a flag salute from the Rainier chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1909, period games and exhibits planned by local artists and tradesmen. View information on the banners at www.youtube.com/@rainierhistorictour5707.

Lilac Days 2023

April 22 through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 S. Pekin Rd., Woodland. lilacgardens.com.

Each year in the spring, the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens hosts Lilac Days to celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom. Visitors from around the world stroll through the gardens and buy their favorite lilacs. Due to Covid, the Farmhouse and Gift Shop will not be open during 2023 Lilac Days.

First annual Columbia River Author Festival

May 6, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St, Longview. Registration closes April 20. www.longviewlibrary.org.

Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon are invited to register to share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival. The festival will be held at the Longview Public Library May 6.

Kelso Garden Club plant sale

May 6, 2715 Northlake Avenue, Longview.

People can purchase plants from the Kelso Garden Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6 in Longview. There will be a variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruit and vegetables, and trees and shrubs for sale as well as some yard art, gift items and planters. Sales are cash only. Proceeds support Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects in the community, according to organizers.

Famers market kickoff downtown

May 16, 12 Avenue and Hemlock Street, Longview. www.cowlitzfarmersmarket.com.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market kicks off the 2023 season in a new downtown location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street. Items for sale will include local produce, food and crafts. Children activities will also be available. The event will take place at the same time on Tuesdays through the fall.

Kelso Powwow

May 20, Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso. kelsochildrenpowwow.wixsite.com.

The 36th annual Kelso Powwow, titled “In Honor of our Children,“ is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m., May 20 at Kelso High School. The event will include dancing, drumming, raffles and arts and crafts vendors. Interested vendors can contact 360-846-0117.

Veterans fundraiser

June 24, Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 7th Ave Longview. 360-749-2016 or www.hevin4vets.com.

Registration is open for the third annual Hot Rods for HEVIN car show at the Cowlitz County Event Center. The hot rod lineup starts at 7 a.m., and the event is set to include food, drinks and raffles. HEVIN, which stands for Helping Every Veteran In Need, is a nonprofit based in Castle Rock which supplies necessities like furniture, vehicles and rent money to veterans.