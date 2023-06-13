Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

June 14, Vancouver Lake Regional Park.

Frenchman’s Bar bicycle ride is an easier ride of 5-10 miles on a paved path. Roundtrip drive is 80 miles to the park. For more information, contact Josie at 360-353-3135, or Bruce at 360-425-0256.

Flag Day ceremony

June 14, Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt Solo Rd., Longview, 360-423-3880.

Join the Castle Rock American Legion at 5 p.m. for a Flag Day ceremony. People can bring flags – so worn they are no longer able to be flown – to be properly disposed.

Book sale, groundbreaking

June 16-17, 828 Goerig St., Woodland.

Friends of Woodland Community Library will hold another outdoor bag sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will feature mystery, fiction, romance, children, young adult, home-school, and more at the future site of the new library. Fill one of our bags for $8. Credit cards will be accepted. The groundbreaking for the new library will take place at 2 p.m. June 17 at the adjacent property. For information, call 360-225-2294.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

June 17, Council Crest Trails.

Flicker, Towhee, Upper Marquim Hill and Council Crest, the hike is 8 miles out and back with a 1,525-foot elevation gain. This is rated a moderate hike with a steady 4-mile uphill trek through forest to Council Crest. Drive is 114 miles round-trip. For more information, contact John M. at 360-508-0878.

Highlands BBQ

June 17, 292 21st Ave., Longview.

Second annual neighborhood barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Games, food, come meet your neighbors. For more information, call or text Vi at 360-355-6233.

Kelso class of ‘71 meetup

June 17, 1613 Westside Hwy, Kelso.

The Kelso High class of 1971 will gather for dinner on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lexi’s Pizza in Lexington. RSVP to Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on Facebook by messaging Paula Jan Radspinner Cooper’s personal page or Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion page.

Sassy Sunflower Bazaar

June 17, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

This second annual event will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Expo Center and Plaza. Lots of vendors, food and fun with a craft table for the kids.

Castle Rock fun run

June 17, 20 Cowlitz St., Castle Rock.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Vault Books & Brew. The run is free.

Tour de Blast

June 17, 5050 Spirit Lake Hwy, Toutle.

The Longview Rotary Club presents Tour de Blast, a bicycle ride into the heart of the Mount St. Helens blast zone. The ride is still slated to go on but there will be a modification to the ride due to the road washout to the Johnston Ridge Observatory. There are three rides: beginner (39-mile roundtrip), intermediate (54-mile round trip) and advanced (82-mile round trip). Starting line opens at 6:30 a.m. Visit tourdeblast.com for registration and more information.

Juneteenth celebration

June 17, 951 Delaware St., Longview.

Join the Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association from noon to 5 p.m. as they gather to celebrate the freedom of all Americans with singing, games, and a community potluck. Bring a chair and something to share.

Lake Quilt Guild

June 19, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd, Longview.

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild will meet Monday in the basement of the Educational building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. in Longview. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at a half hour later. Quilter Helene Knott will give a lecture on recognizing underlying block patterns. Guests are welcome. Non-guild members are asked to pay $5 at the door. For more information, contact RaeLynn Heintz at 503-799-8061.

Summer sew school

June 19-23, WSU extension office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

Cowlitz County 4-H sewing and textile advisers will teach sewing skills to beginners from 9 to 11 a.m. and to youth with sewing experience from noon to 3 p.m. each day. Participants will learn straight stitching, hand sewing, use of a simple pattern and basic sewing supplies to create personal items and garments. A limited number of machines are available for use on a first-paid basis. To enroll, contact Lou at 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com. Deadline for enrollment and payment is June 9. Class size is limited and will be on a first-paid, first-served basis. A required parent orientation for beginning sewers will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

Selecting plants for home landscape

June 20, Online, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

WSU Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will help you to make the best choices and how not to make the most common mistakes. Learn more about which plants go from friend to foe and become a problem over time. Sign up with a Zoom account at zoom.us then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

R.A. Long class of ‘58 meetup

June 21, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The R.A. Long class of 1958 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Wednesday at noon at the Kelso-Longview Elks. The class meets every third Wednesday, and is currently planning its 65th reunion for Aug. 26-27. Spouses are welcome. Call Donna for more information at 360-501-6334.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

June 21, Kalama Waterfront Park.

Celebrate the start of summer and the longest day of the year with a 3-mile walk though town and over to the waterfront on level and paved path along the Columbia River. Drive is 20 miles round-trip. For more information, contact Barbara R. at 360-431-1131.

Together We Can conference

June 23, 1528 Maple St., Longview.

Life Works/The Arc of Cowlitz County is hosting the Together We Can conference. The keynote speakers are John and Mark Cronin, owners of John’s Crazy Socks. John and Mark will be speaking at 9 a.m. in the Wollenberg Auditorium at the Rose Center for the Arts on the Lower Columbia Community College Campus. The conference is free and features a resource fair and breakout sessions for families, caregivers, direct support professionals, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and anyone that would like to learn more about inclusivity and people with differing abilities. To register, go to Eventbrite.com. For more information about Life Works/The Arc of Cowlitz County, visit www.lifeworkswa.org.

Woodland fun run

June 24, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Red Leaf Organic Coffee. The run is free.

Centennial car show

June 24, R.A. Long High School, Longview.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature cars from the 1920s-1950s. To register a vehicle, send your name, contact info, details about your car, and a check for $25 made out to the Longview Centennial Committee. Mail to: Norma Peters, 108 Sunset View Drive, Longview, WA 98632. Visit www.longview100.org/about-3-1 to learn more.

Protecting your plants from heat

June 27, Online, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

WSU Master Gardener Tom Myklebust will describe what techniques you can use to protect your plants. He will share great plant selections that are more drought tolerant and tips to consider when placing plants. Sign up with a Zoom account at zoom.us then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

Bigfoot Fun Run

July 1, 202 W. Cushman St., Yacolt.

This annual event is part of the town’s Rendezvous Days, and the fun run features a 5K and 10K run or walk. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/WA/Yacolt/BigfootFunRun. The race weekend also includes the Hellz Bellz Ultra marathon. Visit www.bivouacracing.com/hellz-bellz-ultra for more information on the 50- or 26-mile race.

Ridgefield’s Independence 5K/10K

July 4, Skatepark, 108 N 3rd Ave., Ridgefield.

Packet pickup and registration 7 a.m. The race course is a rural, out and back, rolling hill course along the beautiful Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge. After the run stay in town and enjoy live music, downtown food vendors and other Fourth of July activities.

First Friday Cruise Commerce

July 7, downtown Longview.

This event is a Longview tradition. All cars are welcome to join. Stop in at local businesses along the way to show your support. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Mark Morris class of ‘71

July 13, 614 Commerce Ave, Longview.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 is set to meet for lunch at noon at Pie@Trios. After lunch, the group plans to walk to Sam’s Mini Golf, 1238 California Way, to play miniature golf fun.

All classmates, spouses and significant others are invited. For more information, contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545.

Golf Classic

July 14, Longview Country Club, Longview, 360-414-7900.

Registration for the 20th PeaceHealth Golf Classic St. John Foundation fundraiser is open. Early bird pricing through June 25, individual is $175 (after June 25, $200). Golf foursome early pricing is $650 (after June 25, $650). Registration includes Nike tee prizes, brunch, dinner, beer holes and snacks.

Kelso’s National Night Out

Aug. 1, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

More than 37 million people from around the world will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out crime prevention event will join forces to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. residents throughout Kelso and Cowlitz County are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening at Tam O’Shanter Park with neighbors and police.

First Friday Cruise Commerce

Aug. 4, downtown Longview.

This event is a Longview tradition. All cars are welcome to join. Stop in at local businesses along the way to show your support. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Movies at the Park

Aug. 11, 18, 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Aug. 11 movie “B.I.G.,” Aug. 18 is “Moana” and Aug. 25 is “Puss in Boots.”

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Kelso class of ‘63 reunion

Sept. 8, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The 60-year reunion organizers for the Kelso class of 1963 would like to hear from classmates who will be attending the event. Prefer a sit-down dinner or buffet? Express your preference. Either way, dinner will be about $30 per person. Happy hour at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. Contact nancyl1cc@msn.com with the number of people in your party, or to ask questions or offer suggestions.