National Library Week

Through April 29, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, go to longviewlibrary.org.

The Longview Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week going on through Saturday, April 29. Explore what’s new in the library and the wealth of resources we have to support your continued success. We are celebrating with the theme "There's More to the Story," illustrating the fact that in addition to the books in library collections, we lend items like museum passes, park passes, and seeds in our seed library.

Woodland Library fundraiser

April 29, Peterson’s Red Barn, 1605 Caples Road, Woodland. fvrl.org/ImagineWoodland.

Love Your Library, a fundraiser for a new library in Woodland, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. The event features a silent auction, a live auction, and live music by Fadin’ by 9. Buffet dinner, desserts and complimentary beverages will be available. Tickets are $60. Purchase them at loveyourlibrary2023.eventbrite.com or by check or cash at the library or mail to Friends of Woodland Library, P.O. Box 894, Woodland.

Online parenting class

Through April 30, online. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

Join a free online workshop called “READY! for Kindergarten” for families with children born between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2022, so your child is ready to learn on their first day of kindergarten. Workshops available in Spanish, too. Register any time at readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule. Contact Parents Place with questions or to schedule an in-person workshop.

Lilac Days

April 22 through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 South Pekin Road, Woodland. lilacgardens.com.

Celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom for the 23 days up to Mother’s Day. The gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There is a $5 gate fee, and ages 12 and younger are free if accompanied by an adult. Visit the new barn and museum and the historic Klager house, which is reopening this year with limited tours. The annual plant sale with lilacs and the gift shop with lilac-themed items will also be available.

Founders Day

April 26, Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Celebrate Beta Sigma Phi’s Founder’s Day at 5 p.m. at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge. Contact Penny Piper at 360-442-8025 for more information or if you would like to attend.

Quilt show

April 28 and 29, 907 Douglas St., Longview. www.facebook.com/lolquiltguild.

Local scouts and 4H youth are invited to enter their homemade quilts in the Ladies of the Lake Quilt Show which will be held April 28 and 29 at the Youth and Family Link building in Longview. For more information and the admission form, contact Janell at janell4884@gmail.com.

Be Red Cross Ready

April 29, 1115 E. Fifth St., Vancouver. 360-816-6205.

A free disaster preparedness presentation will be held at 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pearson Air Museum, Tex Rankin Theater.

The program will include making a plan to communicate to your family, so you all know where, when, and what to do. Presenters will also focus on making a special kit of emergency supplies for your home and for your automobile that will be ready to use when needed.

GiveBIG kickoff at The Merk

May 2, 1339 Commerce Ave., Longview. call/text 360-200-8918.

Visit your favorite Cowlitz nonprofits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy live jazz guitar by Matt Olason, free passport raffle with prizes and a chance to learn about the work these groups do every day. You’ll find great options for coffee/treats/lunch in and around the historic Merk. GiveBIG is a 48-hour online giving event May 2-3 that benefits local causes. Visit wagives.org/community/Givebig-Sw-Wa to donate.

Online garden workshops

May 2, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

Inviting pollinators and pest-fighting insects to your garden. At noon, WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will share how to make your landscape and garden into a welcoming habitat for all beneficial insects. Connection information (you must have a Zoom account; sign up for one at zoom.us), then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: https://wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

R.A. Long class of '55 meetup

May 3, Shamrock on 15th, Longview.

The R.A. Long class of '55 will meet for monthly luncheon on first Wednesday each month at 11:30 a.m. All classmates and spouses are welcome. Please come join us. For more information, contact Gloria Sanders, 360-846-0678.

Kelso class of '63 meetup

May 3, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Kelso class of 1963 will meet for our monthly lunch 11:30 a.m. at the Kelso Elks. We will be discussing plans for our 60th reunion to be held later this summer. We encourage you to attend to add your input. For more information contact Dolores Jamieson Hill at kelsoclassof1963@gmail.com. Our class meets the first Wednesday of every month.

Woodland schools plant sale

May 5 and 6, Woodland High School greenhouse, 1500 Dike Access Road, Woodland. www.woodlandschools.org/whs-plant-sale.

Woodland High School‘s agriculture department is hosting the 33rd annual FFA plant sale with in-person shopping from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 5 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the high school’s greenhouse. Students chose the plants to grow and care for them without pesticides or herbicides, according to the school. This year’s sale includes vegetables, geraniums, bedding plants, succulents, hanging baskets and more. The full plant list with prices is set to be posted by April 21 at www.woodlandschools.org/whs-plant-sale. The student store accepts cash and personal checks, but no credit cards.

Kelso Garden Club plant sale

May 6, 2715 Northlake Ave., Longview.

People can purchase plants from the Kelso Garden Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 in Longview. There will be a variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruit and vegetables, and trees and shrubs for sale as well as some yard art, gift items and planters. Sales are cash only. Proceeds support Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects in the community, according to organizers.

Free dental clinic

May 6, 360-274-9178 or 360-442-4165.

There will be a veterans free dental clinic screening for low-income veterans and their dependent children on Apple Health. Veterans must live in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum or Lewis counties and income is based on the national poverty guidelines to be eligible. The registration and dental checkup will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Referrals for restorative dental care by the University of Washington Dental School will be determined at the scheduled exam and could be performed that day or setup at a later date depending on time available the day of the clinic. Please call 360-274-9178 or 360-442-4165 for information on the clinic, determining eligibility and scheduling an appointment.

School Garden plant sale

May 13, 2210 Olympia Way, Longview, 360-200-8918, info@lcschoolgardens.org.

Come get your School Garden veggies, herbs, flowers and perennials from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We'll be joined again by Watershed Garden Works who offer a wide variety of native, edible, and ornamental plants, and Willow Grove Gardens with hanging flower baskets. Enjoy live music, explore the Garden and Orchard, and meet celebrity garden rabbit Satou.

Mother’s Day art show

May 13, Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park, 175 S. First St., Kalama. kalamaarts.org.

The nonprofit Kalama Artists and Makers Association is hosting an art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mother’s Day weekend in downtown Kalama. The event is set to include artist demonstrations, art sales and raffles, as well as a kids’ craft table and a coloring book created by local artists.

Country club events

June 4, Longview Country Club, 360-425-3132.

Longview Country Club invites the public to help celebrate its centennial with “Play with a Member” and Taylormade Golf club fitting events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first 100 golfers to reserve a tee time get to play with a club member at reduced greens fees: $50 with a cart seat/ $30 walking. The Pro Shop will need contact information and average 18-hole scores to appropriately match a member with your group who will share some nuances of this great golf course and its challenging greens. To sign up for the club fitting go to: myfittingexp.taylormadegolf.com.