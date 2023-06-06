Mark Morris class of '71 meetup

June 8, 117 W. A St., Rainier, Oregon.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 will be holding its monthly luncheon at noon Thursday at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant. All classmates, spouses, and significant others, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545.

Kelso class of '65 meetup

June 8, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The Kelso class of 1965 will hold a lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Kelso Elks. All classmates and spouses are welcome.

ilani BBQ Fest

June 8-11, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield.

Join us as ilani kicks off summer with the return of its annual BBQ Fest. With a variety of events, BBQ fans can catch some of the nation’s top chefs and pitmasters show off their chops in one smokin’ hot weekend. Guests can take advantage of drinks, barbecue, live entertainment and experience so much more. For more information, visit ilaniresort.com.

Kelso fun run

June 10, 209 West Main, Kelso, www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Red Leaf Organic Coffee for a free fun run. Meeting to follow.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

June 10, Kwis Kwis Trail

This hike has some elevation gain but is not too difficult. Drive roundtrip drive is 110 miles. Hike 7.5 miles roundtrip with 1,054’ elevation gain. Begin and end at the Fort Clatsop Visitor’s Center. This is a forested hike with a great view of the ocean on a good day. For more information, contact Linda J. 360-431-3321

OMSI Play Lab

June 10, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, longviewlibrary.org.

Join staff from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry from 1-11 a.m. or 3-4 p.m. for a "Let's Build" Play Lab at the Longview Public Library. The Play Lab is designed for children who are developmentally ages 0-6, along with their caregivers, and is facilitated in both English and Espanola. The event will start with a whole group activity followed by free time to explore learning stations.

Do-It-Yourself 'Irrigation'

June 13, Online, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

WSU Master Gardener Jerry Winchell will explain how to construct a simple and inexpensive sprinkler drip irrigation system. Learn how a sprinkler drip irrigation system allows you the flexibility to reduce water use, save time, use less labor, and control weeds. Sign up with a Zoom account at zoom.us then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

Flag Day ceremony

June 14, Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt Solo Rd., Longview, 360-423-3880.

Join the Castle Rock American Legion at 5 p.m. for a Flag Day ceremony. People can bring flags – so worn they are no longer able to be flown – to be properly disposed.

Book sale, groundbreaking

June 16-17, 828 Goerig St., Woodland.

Friends of Woodland Community Library will hold another outdoor bag sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will feature mystery, fiction, romance, children, young adult, home-school, and more at the future site of the new library. Fill one of our bags for $8. Credit cards will be accepted. The groundbreaking for the new library will take place at 2 p.m. June 17 at the adjacent property. For information, call 360-225-2294.

Highlands BBQ

June 17, 292 21st Ave., Longview.

Second annual neighborhood barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Games, food, come meet your neighbors. For more information, call or text Vi at 360-355-6233.

Kelso class of '71 meetup

June 17, 1613 Westside Hwy, Kelso.

Kelso High class of 1971 will gather for dinner on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lexi's Pizza in Lexington. RSVP to Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on Facebook by messaging Paula Jan Radspinner Cooper's personal page or Kelso Class of '71 Reunion page.

Sassy Sunflower Bazaar

June 17, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

This second annual event will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Expo Center and Plaza. Lots of vendors, food and fun with a craft table for the kids.

Castle Rock fun run

June 17, 20 Cowlitz St., Castle Rock.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Vault Books & Brew. The run is free.

Tour de Blast

June 17, 5050 Spirit Lake Hwy, Toutle.

The Longview Rotary Club presents Tour de Blast, a bicycle ride into the heart of the Mount St. Helens blast zone. The ride is still slated to go on but there will be a modification to the ride due to the road washout to the Johnston Ridge Observatory. There are three rides: beginner (39-mile roundtrip), intermediate (54-mile round trip) and advanced (82-mile round trip). Starting line opens at 6:30 a.m. Visit tourdeblast.com for registration and more information.

Juneteenth celebration

June 17, 951 Delaware St., Longview.

Join the Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association from noon to 5 p.m. as they gather to celebrate the freedom of all Americans with singing, games, and a community potluck. Bring a chair and something to share.

Summer sew school

June 19-23, WSU extension office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

Cowlitz County 4-H sewing and textile advisers will teach sewing skills to beginners from 9 to 11 a.m. and to youth with sewing experience from noon to 3 p.m. each day. Participants will learn straight stitching, hand sewing, use of a simple pattern and basic sewing supplies to create personal items and garments. A limited number of machines are available for use on a first-paid basis. To enroll, contact Lou at 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com. Deadline for enrollment and payment is June 9. Class size is limited and will be on a first-paid, first-served basis. A required parent orientation for beginning sewers will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

R.A. Long class of '58 meetup

June 21, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The R.A. Long class of 1958 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Wednesday at noon at the Kelso-Longview Elks. The class meets every third Wednesday, and is currently planning its 65th reunion for Aug. 26-27. Spouses are welcome. Call Donna for more information at 360-501-6334.

Together We Can conference

June 23, 1528 Maple St., Longview.

Life Works/The Arc of Cowlitz County is hosting the Together We Can conference. The keynote speakers are John and Mark Cronin, owners of John's Crazy Socks. John and Mark will be speaking at 9 a.m. in the Wollenberg Auditorium at the Rose Center for the Arts on the Lower Columbia Community College Campus. The conference is free and features a resource fair and breakout sessions for families, caregivers, direct support professionals, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and anyone that would like to learn more about inclusivity and people with differing abilities. To register, go to Eventbrite.com. For more information about Life Works/The Arc of Cowlitz County, visit www.lifeworkswa.org.

Centennial car show

June 24, R.A. Long High School, Longview.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature cars from the 1920s-1950s. To register a vehicle, send your name, contact info, details about your care, and a check for $25 made out to the Longview Centennial Committee. Mail to: Norma Peters, 108 Sunset View Drive, Longview, WA 98632. Visit www.longview100.org/about-3-1 to learn more.

Bigfoot Fun Run

July 1, 202 W. Cushman St., Yacolt.

This annual event is part of the town’s Rendezvous Days, and the fun run features a 5K and 10K run or walk. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/WA/Yacolt/BigfootFunRun. The race weekend also includes the Hellz Bellz Ultra marathon. Visit www.bivouacracing.com/hellz-bellz-ultra for more information on the 50- or 26-mile race.

Ridgefield's Independence 5K/10K

July 4, Skatepark, 108 N 3rd Ave., Ridgefield.

Packet pickup and registration 7 a.m. The race course is a rural, out and back, rolling hill course along the beautiful Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge. After the run stay in town and enjoy live music, downtown food vendors and other Fourth of July activities.

Golf Classic

July 14, Longview Country Club, Longview, 360-414-7900.

Registration for the 20th PeaceHealth Golf Classic St. John Foundation fundraiser is open. Early bird pricing through June 25, individual is $175 (after June 25, $200). Golf foursome early pricing is $650 (after June 25, $650). Registration includes Nike tee prizes, brunch, dinner, beer holes and snacks.

Kelso’s National Night Out

Aug. 1, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

More than 37 million people from around the world will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out crime prevention event will join forces to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. residents throughout Kelso and Cowlitz County are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening at Tam O’Shanter Park with neighbors and police.

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Kelso class of ‘63 reunion

Sept. 8, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The 60-year reunion organizers for the Kelso class of 1963 would like to hear from classmates who will be attending the event. Prefer a sit-down dinner or buffet? Express your preference. Either way, dinner will be about $30 per person. Happy hour at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. Contact nancyl1cc@msn.com with the number of people in your party, or to ask questions or offer suggestions.