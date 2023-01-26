Lower Columbia events: Book clubs, 5K, 10K and more

Current events meetup

First Saturdays of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.

A group called “World News Discussion Group” meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Canterbury Park in Longview. The group was originally formed as a class offered at Lower Columbia College and moderated by Lyle Mack, according to organizers. All opinions are welcomed. If you are interested in discussing state, local, national and global news, call Dolphine Mack at 360-423-6704.

Norwegian classes

Wednesdays, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Sons of Norway group in Kelso holds free Norwegian language and cultural classes from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays. All are welcomed. The group aims to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway.

Bee club

Third Thursdays, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. cowlitzbeekeeping.wixsite.com/website.

The Cowlitz Beekeepers Association is looking for new members and meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Sons of Norway building, 224 Catlin St. in Kelso. Meetings usually include a presentation and Q&A session. For more information, call or text vice president Al Wilmoth at 815-391-4089 or president Ken Curtis 360-261-2795.

Create a paper lantern

Through January. Kelso Public Library, inside the Three Rivers Mall, 351 Three Rivers Dr., Ste. 1263, Kelso. www.kelso.gov/library

Adults can pick up materials to make a paper lantern at the Kelso Public Library through January. One kit per person can be picked up at the front desk while supplies last. The kits are part of the library’s January Adult Take and Make program.

Planters Days art contest

Students from ages 5 to 12 in Woodland and Yale Valley can enter artwork to win $50 and have their work displayed at the next Planters Days festival in Woodland. The artwork must reflect next year’s theme of “Community’s how we get it done!” and be on a single piece of paper, with the ability to be scanned. Mail entries to Woodland Planters Days, P.O. Box 1201, Woodland, WA 98674, or drop them off to Joy Klein at Columbia Bank by 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

Fun run in Longview

Join the Cowlitz Valley Runners at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway in Longview for a free group run.

Frenchman’s Bar hike

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy hike scheduled called “Saturday Frenchman’s Bar.” Organizers say the drive to the location is 80 miles round trip and includes walking 5 miles on paved bike path from Vancouver Lake to the Frenchman’s Bar recreation area on the Columbia River. Contact hike leader Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

sQuatch Fest returns

Join Bigfoot believers at sQuatch Fest from 4 to 8 p.m., Jan. 27 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 28 at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Avenue, Longview. The annual event, organized by the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, includes a beer and wine garden, food carts, merchandise vendors and about six sasquatch experts as speakers. A kids area is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 15, and free for ages 4 and under.

R.A. Long class of meetup

Feb. 1, 1131 15th Avenue, Longview.

The R.A. Long class of ’55 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Feb. 1 at the Shamrock on 15th Ave. in Longview. Call Gloria Sanders at 360-846-0678 for more information.

Banned books lecture

Feb. 2, 1600 Maple St., Longview. lowercolumbia.edu/conversations

Lower Columbia College is hosting a free lecture series on books, and this session is called “I like to read banned books,” with presenter Chris Tower. Each “Winter 2023 Community Conversations” lecture is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Thursday in HSB 101 on the LCC campus, and also streamed via Zoom.

Livestock classes

The Washington State University extension office in Cowlitz County is holding a 14-week, online course to help people raise livestock. The Zoom class is 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 2 through May 4. People must register by Feb. 1, and the class fee of $50 per family is due at the time of registration. Scholarships are available for military veterans and those in need. For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks, 360-577-3014 ext. 3 or fredricksg@cowlitzwa.gov.

Norwegian potluck and meeting

Feb. 3, 224 Catlin St., Kelso, sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Sons of Norway is holding its next general meeting and potluck from 5 to 7 p.m., Feb. 3. The group aims to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway.

Norwegian breakfast

Feb. 4, 224 Catlin St., Kelso, sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

Join the Sons of Norway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Feb. 4 for the group’s monthly breakfast consisting of Norwegian waffles, Swedish pancakes, baked ham, scrambled eggs, lingonberries, coffee and juice. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 and under. The group’s “butikk,” or store, sells items like children’s books and supplies to make lefse, a traditional, soft Norwegian flatbread.

Youth chess tournament

Cowlitz County students from sixth to 12th grades can compete for free in the Southwest Washington High School and Middle School Chess Championships on Feb. 4 at Centralia College. Students of all skill levels can play, and the deadline to enter is Feb. 2. As of Jan. 25, 163 players had signed up.

The high school championship is both an individual and team event, and winning high school teams qualify to play in the 57th annual Washington State High School Chess Team Championships on March 4 at Stanwood High School. To register and for more information, visit whsca.org.

‘Book Club for Our Times’

Feb. 6 in Longview, Feb. 8 in Kelso.

The Longview and Kelso public libraries are hosting books clubs about timely topics that affect Cowlitz County and the nation. The clubs will kick off at 6 p.m., Feb. 6 at the Longview Public Library and 11 a.m., Feb. 8 at the Kelso Public Library. Books will include fiction and nonfiction pieces and people interested in joining can propose books. Discussion topics could include race, gender, climate change, wealth inequality, poverty and homelessness, according to organizers.

‘Heart & Sole’ run or walk

Feb. 11, Lake Sacajawea Park, 1199 West Kessler Blvd., Longview. www.facebook.com/LongviewRecreation

Longview Parks and Recreation is hosting a 5K and 10K in honor of Valentine’s Day. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m., the Saturday before Valentine’s Day at Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview. Participants are asked to meet at the Elks Memorial building. The run or walk is $12 per person and ages 8 and under are free with a paid adult.

Bee classes

Feb. 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 1942 First Avenue, Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz

A four-session course sponsored by the Washington State University Extension and Cowlitz Beekeepers Association are set to cover topics including bee biology, equipment, honey removal and more.

Classes are 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 13, 20 and 27 and March 6 at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Avenue in Longview. The series costs $40 per person, while one additional family member can also join for free.

For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks at 577-3014 ext. 3 or FredricksG@cowlitzwa.gov.