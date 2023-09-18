Eclipse 102 presentation

6 p.m. Sept. 19, Longview Public Library, Longview.

Retired Concordia University astronomy lecturer Howard Knytych will give a presentation on eclipses including how to tell the difference between an annular and total eclipse and where to view the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse. Free glasses for safe eclipse viewing will be available, and the Friends of Galileo will give a demonstration on safe solar viewing on the library lawn that afternoon.

Kelso High class of 1953 luncheon

12:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The Kelso High School class of 1953's monthly no-host luncheon will take place at the Kelso-Longview Elks Sept. 21. Class members, spouses and friends are invited. For more information, call 360-423-1982.

Chehalis Flying Saucer Party

Sept. 22 and 23, Chehalis.

To celebrate the 1947 coining of the term “flying saucer” after a UFO sighting in Washington, Chehalis is hosting a 90s UFO Craze themed Flying Saucer Party. The event will begin 6 p.m. Sept. 22 with the Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest held at McFiler’s Chehalis Theater. On Sept. 23, City Farm will host a series of speakers, McFiler’s Bar & Restaurant will have free live music and a costume contest dance party, the Lewis County Historical Museum will have displays on the 90s UFO Craze, McFiler’s Chehalis Theater will show Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks!” and vendors will be at the museum and City Farm. VIP packages and individual tickets are available at flyingsaucerparty.org.

Knights of Columbus hamburger feed

5 p.m. Sept. 22, Oct. 13 and 27, 2200 Allen St., Kelso.

The Kelso/Castle Rock Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring hamburger feeds at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church before Kelso Highlander home football games. The menu will include a hamburger, cheeseburger, chicken burger or hot dog with bake beans, potato salad, chips, a brownie and a soft drink. Proceeds will go to the Clothes for Kids fund to purchase clothes for local children at Christmas.

AARP Tax Aide free tax assistance

Noon to 2 p.m,. Sept. 23, Longview Public Library, Longview.

AARP Tax Aide volunteers will be available for free walk-in assistance with IRS letters, amended returns, late filing and other taxpayer questions. Bring all tax-related information when attending.

Cider pressing party and picnic

Noon, Sept. 23, 35350 E. Division Road, St. Helens, OR.

Bring your own apples, jugs and side dishes to the Christ Episcopal Church cider pressing party and picnic, and go home with cider. A cider press and hot dogs will be provided.

Cowlitz County Relay for Life

Noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 23, 24th Ave. and Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Join the Relay for Life team for a fundraising event to fight cancer at Martin’s Dock in Lake Sacajawea Park. Community members will take turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags, beginning with a survivor’s lap followed by a lap for survivors and caregivers. Luminarias will be lit as part of a remembrance ceremony at sunset.

Extreme Machines

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23, Cowlitz County Expo Center parking field, Longview.

Kids can admire large vehicles including a fire truck, hot air balloon, SWAT vehicle, steam engine and construction equipment at this free family event. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and the Planter’s Nutmobile will make guest appearances. Donations are welcome and will benefit scholarships for before and after school programs in Longview.

Mark Morris class of 1968 lunch

Noon, Sept. 23, 1217 3rd Ave., Longview.

Mark Morris High School class of 1968’s next class lunch will be held Sept. 23 at Scythe Brewing Company. Contact Pam Logsdon at 206-915-8342 for more information.

Neil Diamond tribute dance

7 to 9:30 p.m Sept. 23, 106 NW 8th Ave., Kelso.

R Square D Dance Club is hosting a Neil Diamond tribute dance with plus and intermediate rounds 7-8 p.m. and mainstream dance and rounds 8-9:30 p.m. at the Kelso Senior Center. The caller will be Craig Abercrombie and the cuer will be Susan Healea. Call 562-712-7415 for more information.

Eclipse family story time

5:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Longview Public Library, Longview.

Children and grown-ups are welcome at a family story time featuring stories about the sun, moon and earth.

R.A. Long class of 1954 luncheon

1 p.m. Sept. 28, 3225 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

The monthly R.A. Long class of 1954 luncheon will be held at Teri’s Restaurant on Ocean Beach Highway. Spouses and friends are welcome. Call Donna Dobos at 360-414-5880 for more information.

All Breed & Household Pet Cat Show

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

Over 100 cats will complete in six rings for awards at the Seattle Cat Club's "Furever Autumn" cat show at the Cowlitz County Event Center. The show will include vendors selling items for cats and cat lovers. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and $20 for families of four. Children under five are free. Free parking is available.

Strides Horsemanship Mounted Games

Oct. 1, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

Strides Horsemanship presents student-only games 8 a.m. to noon for $20 and public games at 1 p.m. for $25. English and Western riders are welcome. To pre-enter, email info@strideshorsemanship.com.

Cirque Italia's Silver Unit at Cowlitz County Fairgrounds

Oct. 6-9, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

Cirque Italia will perform at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds Big Top 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8; and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Performances include aerialists, swashbuckling pirates, and suspenseful acts like “Wheel of Death.” Tickets are available on-site or at silver.cirqueitalia.com.

Harvest Classic

Join a flat and scenic 5K, 10K run or walk on Oct. 7. The annual event is hosted by the Longview Early Edition Rotary and raises money to buy food at Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse in Longview. Register online before Sept. 29 or from 7 to 8 a.m. the day of the event.

Longview Harvest Festival

Oct. 14, downtown Longview.

The business nonprofit the Longview Downtowners hosts its second annual Harvest Festival including vendors in the city's downtown.

Oktoberfest

4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 312 1st Ave. SW, Castle Rock.

St. Paul Lutheran Church is celebrating its German heritage with a free outdoor Oktoberfest event featuring music by the Lewis County Pickers, games for children and adults, Ashtown Brewery beer, brats and soft drinks. Food and beer tickets are $5.

Cowlitz powwow

1 p.m. Oct. 21, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is holding a pow wow at the Cowlitz County Event Center 1 p.m. Oct. 21. The pow wow typically includes drums, dancing and vendors.

Haunted obstacle course for horse riders

Oct. 28, 418 NW Hayes Rd., Woodland. www.facebook.com/R.R.EquestrianCenter2019

R and R Equestrian Center is hosting an obstacle course that horse riders can go through by riding or in hand. Awards will be given for highest points/best time. There will also be a costume contest.

Trick or Treat walk at the lake

2 p.m. Oct. 28, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Longview Parks and Recreation is hosting a family-friendly trick or treat event with booths from local businesses and organizations spaced along the Lake Sacajawea walking path. Groups interested in having a booth can call 360-442-5400 or email alyssam@mylongview.com.

Halloween Jamboree

3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29, downtown Castle Rock.

Castle Rock Community Development Alliance is hosting a Halloween Jamboree featuring a $2 haunted house, a costume contest parade at 4:30 p.m., vendors, trunk-or-treat, a sidewalk chalk art contest and arcade games. Proceeds will benefit Castle Rock Street Art.

Trick or Treat at retirement home

Oct. 31, 2025 Tibbetts Dr., Longview.

Children are invited to tick or treat at the Somerset Retirement community from 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31.