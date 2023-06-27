Protecting your plants from heat

June 27, Online, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

WSU Master Gardener Tom Myklebust will describe what techniques you can use to protect your plants. He will share great plant selections that are more drought tolerant and tips to consider when placing plants. Sign up with a Zoom account at zoom.us then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

Humanities Washington speaker event

June 27, Longview Public Library, 360-443-5300.

The community is invited to a presentation at 5:30 p.m. of “Hip Hop and It Don’t Stop” featuring artist and activist King Khazm as he explores the art, history, philosophy and ethics of hip-hop. Khazm has been involved in art and community service for over 25 years. The event is free and lasts about an hour.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

June 28, Lake to Lake Trail Loop via Lacamas Lake.

This is a 5-6-mile roundtrip hike with a 500-foot elevation gain. Great trail with wildflowers, birds and waterfalls. The drive is 120-miles roundtrip. Contact John R. at 360-431-1122.

Columbia River Reader’s Centennial Gala

June 30, 7 p.m., Wollenberg Auditorium, LCC Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. crreader.com.

This book launch and celebration includes a variety show with music, entertainment, readings and multiple presentations with historical and contemporary film and photos.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

June 30, Dog Mountain.

This is a 6-mile roundtrip up and back hike with a 2,700-foot elevation gain through old growth forest to a high point that has one of the best views of the Columbia River Gorge. The drive is 200-miles roundtrip. Contact Bill D. 503-260-6712.

Toutle fun run

July 1, 5226 Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Red Leaf Organic Coffee. The run is free.

Bigfoot Fun Run

July 1, 202 W. Cushman St., Yacolt.

This annual event is part of the town’s Rendezvous Days, and the fun run features a 5K and 10K run or walk. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/WA/Yacolt/BigfootFunRun. The race weekend also includes the Hellz Bellz Ultra marathon. Visit www.bivouacracing.com/hellz-bellz-ultra for more information on the 50- or 26-mile race.

Cowlitz County Go 4th Festival

July 2 through 4, Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview. go4thfestival.com, www.facebook.com/PioneerLions

Enjoy a parade, cardboard boat regatta, vendors, carnival, fireworks and more. The Spirits of Longview beer garden runs from 4 to 10 p.m., July 3 at 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview with a $5 admission. The Go Fourth Mile run is $15 to join and starts at 9:45 a.m. July 4 at the Monticello Hotel and ends at Lake Sacajawea.

Firecracker 5K

July 3, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Longview Parks and Recreation hosts the annual run/walk at 6 p.m. around Lake Sacajawea. Participants are encouraged to wear Fourth of July costumes and compete for prizes. $12 per person.

Kalama Summer Lights on the 4th

July 4, the Port of Kalama, www.facebook.com/PortofKalama1920.

The first annual event is set to start at 10 a.m. and include music, as well as food and artisan vendors at Westin Amphitheater/Marine Park at the Port of Kalama, 215 N. Hendrickson Dr.

Ridgefield’s Independence 5K/10K

July 4, skatepark, 108 N 3rd Ave., Ridgefield.

Packet pickup and registration 7 a.m. The race course is a rural, out and back, rolling hill course along the beautiful Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge. After the run stay in town and enjoy live music, downtown food vendors and other Fourth of July activities.

First Friday Cruise Commerce

July 7, downtown Longview.

This event is a Longview tradition. All cars are welcome to join. Stop in at local businesses along the way to show your support. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Mark Morris class of ‘71

July 13, 614 Commerce Ave, Longview.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 is set to meet for lunch at noon at Pie@Trios. After lunch, the group plans to walk to Sam’s Mini Golf, 1238 California Way, to play miniature golf fun. All classmates, spouses and significant others are invited. For more information, contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545.

Golf Classic

July 14, Longview Country Club, Longview, 360-414-7900.

Registration for the 20th PeaceHealth Golf Classic St. John Foundation fundraiser is open. Early bird pricing through June 25, individual is $175 (after June 25, $200). Golf foursome early pricing is $650 (after June 25, $650). Registration includes Nike tee prizes, brunch, dinner, beer holes and snacks.

R.A. Long class of ‘71 meetup

July 19, 420 Three River Mall Drive, Kelso.

RA Long Class of 1971 will hold their next luncheon on at 11:30 a.m. at Fiesta Bonita. We hope to meet on the patio outside by the bar. All classmates, spouses and/or companions are welcome. Any questions, please feel free to contact Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502.

Kelso’s National Night Out

Aug. 1, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

More than 37 million people from around the world will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out crime prevention event will join forces to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. residents throughout Kelso and Cowlitz County are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening at Tam O’Shanter Park with neighbors and police.



70th Kelso reunion

Aug. 3, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, Kelso.

The Kelso High School Class of 1953 will have their 70th class reunion at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso. There will be a no-host luncheon for class members and guests. Order off the menu. Dress is casual. Reservations are needed and can be made by contacting Jocile at 360-423-1982 or condo14joyb@gmail.com.

First Friday Cruise Commerce

Aug. 4, downtown Longview.

This event is a Longview tradition. All cars are welcome to join. Stop in at local businesses along the way to show your support. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Movies at the Park

Aug. 11, 18, 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Aug. 11 movie “B.I.G.,” Aug. 18 is “Moana” and Aug. 25 is “Puss in Boots.”

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Kelso class of ‘63 reunion

Sept. 8, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The 60-year reunion organizers for the Kelso class of 1963 would like to hear from classmates who will be attending the event. Prefer a sit-down dinner or buffet? Express your preference. Either way, dinner will be about $30 per person. Happy hour at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. Contact nancyl1cc@msn.com with the number of people in your party, or to ask questions or offer suggestions.

Centennial Gala Dinner and Dance

Sept. 8, 5 p.m., Grant’s at the Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave, Longview. www.longview100.org.

Celebrate Longview’s Centennial at the gala dinner in the Monticello Hotel Ballroom. Then walk over to the David Story Field for a drone show featuring the planned city. Return to the ballroom to dance as a live band plays.

YMCA Ice Cream Social and Ol’ Time Music

Sept. 30, 2 to 5 p.m., YMCA, 766 15th Ave, Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Ice cream treats, music and dancing. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

YMCA Military Ball

Nov. 11, 6 to 10 p.m., AWPPW Hall, 724 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

This black-tie or dress uniform event will include dinner and dancing for active military personnel, veterans and their spouses or dates at the AWPPW Hall adjacent to the YMCA. The YMCA is also planning to offer child care, silent auction items and other activities at the Y. Menu, ticket prices and other details to come.

Solstice walk

Dec. 16, 5 p.m., Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview. www.friendsofgalileo.com.

Join for Longview’s annual Solstice Lantern Walk through the solar system.

YMCA 100th birthday party open house

Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., YMCA, 766 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Help the YMCA celebrate its 100 birthday with this free event featuring refreshments, tours of the building, membership promotions, historic photos and more.