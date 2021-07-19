Lower Columbia crews report fewer brush fires this summer, urge caution as drier weather forecasted

Area fire departments have reported fewer brush fires so far this year than in past summers after crews tackled at least five smaller blazes last weekend.

Brush fires can be caused by drivers throwing cigarettes out windows and vehicle chains dragging on roadways and igniting sparks. Flares also can quickly catch dry grass or shrubs on fire.

Regional meteorologists report the lower amount of fires may be due to the moist conditions, as coastal clouds move inland.

But the fluctuating clouds are expected to burn off soon. As temperatures heat up and the area dries out, firefighters urge local people to clear debris and keep water on hand in case recreational fires spread or accidental flames ignite.

Fewer brush fires

Fire crews in Kelso and Kalama report fewer brush fires so far this summer than in previous years.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Sanders said the Kelso department has tackled 10 brush fires since May 1 — about half the amount as previous summers.

Cowlitz Fire District 5 Fire Chief Vic Leatzow reported a similar trend. He said the Kalama station has responded to seven fires this summer, which is “a little slower than normal.”