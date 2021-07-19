Lower Columbia crews report fewer brush fires this summer, urge caution as drier weather forecasted

Area fire departments have reported fewer brush fires so far this year than in past summers after crews tackled at least five smaller blazes last weekend.
Brush fires can be caused by drivers throwing cigarettes out windows and vehicle chains dragging on roadways and igniting sparks. Flares also can quickly catch dry grass or shrubs on fire.
Regional meteorologists report the lower amount of fires may be due to the moist conditions, as coastal clouds move inland.
But the fluctuating clouds are expected to burn off soon. As temperatures heat up and the area dries out, firefighters urge local people to clear debris and keep water on hand in case recreational fires spread or accidental flames ignite.
Fewer brush fires
Fire crews in Kelso and Kalama report fewer brush fires so far this summer than in previous years.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Sanders said the Kelso department has tackled 10 brush fires since May 1 — about half the amount as previous summers.
Cowlitz Fire District 5 Fire Chief Vic Leatzow reported a similar trend. He said the Kalama station has responded to seven fires this summer, which is “a little slower than normal.”
Sanders attributed this summer’s fewer fires to the current “cloudy marine layer” over the region, leaving the ground moist in the morning and providing a cushion of dampness as temperatures heat up during the day.
Similar conditions are expected through Wednesday, reports the National Weather Service. By the weekend, drier temperatures are forecasted.
Portland-based National Weather Service Science and Operations Officer Dan Miller said locals will see clearer skies and highs around 80 degrees Thursday through Sunday. Miller said the oscillation of marine clouds inland is normal for the summer and clouds could soon return.
To Leatzow, fewer brush fires may be the result of prevention efforts, calling the decrease “a good thing.”
“That’s telling me that people are paying attention,” he said. “They are being more diligent.”
To prevent the spread of fire, Leatzow suggests clearing yards of combustible material, such as debris in gutters and on roofs. He advised keeping grass and trees trimmed.
When burning campfires or bonfires, Sanders suggested keeping water nearby and flames away from overgrown brush.
Weekend fires
Local crews were called to at least five smaller regional brush fires over the weekend, which were quickly extinguished.
Castle Rock crews tackled three small brush fires Friday that were each put out within about a half hour, said Cowlitz County Fire District 6 Fire Chief Bill LeMonds.
Around 12:45 p.m. a roughly 5,000-square-foot fire was reported on the Interstate 5 median near milepost 47. A roughly one-acre fire occurred just before 3 p.m. on Toutle Park Road, and two roughly 800-square-foot fires were reported around 6:30 p.m. near the rest area at milepost 54 on northbound I-5.
Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, fire crews in Rainier received a report of a roughly 40,000-square-foot fire behind the United States Gypsum Company (USG) located on Dike Road. Columbia River Fire & Rescue reported the fire was contained as of 5:30 p.m.
Around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, fire crews in Kalama received a report of a roughly 8,700-square-foot brush fire on the southbound shoulder of I-5 that spread southeast due to the “wind and topography,” Leatzow said. By 7:48 p.m. the fire was out, he said.