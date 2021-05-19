Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive ends above $33,600

The final donations for The Daily News’ sixth Students in Need drive have arrived. The goal this year was $30,000. The drive reached $33,637.
The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.
All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.
Latest donations
$50: anonymous for effort and education, and anonymous for Beth Endicott Dennis.
