Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $8,952

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $8,952.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s seventh year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 1.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$1,000: Rich and Mary McCool in appreciation of education.

$500: Gerald and Judy Flaskerud.

$250: Jarl and Kay Opgrande.

$200: Hart-C’s.

$100: Bruce and Pat Eyer, Don and Marla Imsland in appreciation of another chance, Betty Bond, Carol Hadley, Alexis Becker, and Tony and Irene Jeanetta.

$90: Darcie Chess in appreciation of Mark and Eileen Bergeson.

$75: Edith L. Uthman in appreciation of teachers.

$25: Anna Jean Morris.

