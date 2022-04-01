Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $6,212

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $6,212.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s seventh year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 1.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$1,000: Edward Phillips and Laurel Murphy: Students, we depend on you. You must transcend the status quo ante and lift us up. The current political roiling in our society will not lead us to stability and progress. You have to do better than now. We have faith in you.

$500: anonymous.

$200: Bob and Darnell Ringbom in appreciation of our amazing grandchildren.

$100: Larry and Karen Peterson and anonymous.

$50: Linda Waterman.

$20: Terrie Ensley Keenum.

