Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $33,537

Donations continue to arrive for The Daily News' Students in Need drive. The goal this year was $30,000. The drive has reached $33,537.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s sixth year.

Latest donations

$200: anonymous.

$50: John and Pauly McClelland in honor of the late Paul Huntington and his family.

$40: anonymous.

$30: Joan Kuhns.

$25: Diane Searing in memory of Jan Mason Searing.

