Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $32,892
Students in Need coupon

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $32,892.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s sixth year. The goal was $30,000. The drive runs through May 9.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$500: John and Diane Caple, and Harold Boehl.

$290: anonymous in memory of Anton Marthaller.

$250: anonymous in appreciation of students who persevere, and Footprint Labs.

$200: Jon and Julie Davidson in memory of Carol, Carolyn, Casey and Mick.

$150: Brian Hewitt.

$100: June Wheeler, Dan and Gloria Barley, and anonymous.

$50: Rosemary Siipola.

