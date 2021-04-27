 Skip to main content
Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $30,302
Students in Need coupon

The Daily News Students in Need drive has broken the $30,000 mark.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s sixth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $30,000 by May 9.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$2,000: anonymous for the power of education.

$526: anonymous.

$500: Mike and Sally Bartlett, inclusive education and college for all who want to attend, and anonymous.

$200: anonymous for our parents and anonymous

$100: Larry Moyer, anonymous in recognition of 2021 graduating seniors, anonymous, and Bill and Laura Ofstun for our parents.

