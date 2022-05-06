Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $26,183

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $26,183

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s seventh year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 31.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$600: The Erdman family in loving memory of Sheldon Breytiny Emersun, and anonymous.

$200: Judy Jones.

$100: Roberta Bertie Tomlinson to help, anonymous, Daphne O'Neill, Charolette Conklin in appreciation of education and teachers, Darlene and Jim Goodman in appreciation of nursing programs, Stephen Fuller, Beverly Coryell, and Shelley Palodichuk in appreciation of education for all.

$50: N.D. and R.A. Benjamin, John and Rose Janke in memory of past instructors, and Sheila Burgin.

$40: anonymous for helping people to a better life, anonymous and Bradley Robinson

$25: anonymous.

