Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $25,976

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $25,976.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s sixth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $30,000 by May 9.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$300: Mary Stiles VanSickle in appreciation of Bill and Billie Stiles, who met at Lower Columbia College when it was in the basement of the Longview Public Library in 1945.

$200: Darrel and Judy Whipple.

$100: Jim Perkins in appreciation of Lillian Ahrens; and Barbara Vining and Nis Bue in appreciation of arts, drama and community conversations.

$50: Anonymous.

