Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $25,226
Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $25,226

Students in Need coupon

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $25,226.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s sixth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $30,000 by May 9.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$4,000: Dan and Sharon Evans.

$1,000: Blaine and Joan Tolby in appreciation of all of our teachers.

$500: Terri and Mike Karnofksi in appreciation of Lower Columbia College faculty and staff, and William Elton.

$100: Erma Rea in honor of Loyed Rea, anonymous, and Larry and Karen Peterson in appreciation of our teachers.

$50: anonymous in appreciation of hard-working teachers.

