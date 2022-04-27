Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $22,908

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $22,908.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s seventh year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 31.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$300: anonymous in memory of our parents, Peter and Ann Peters and Stan and Ruth Pouch.

$200: Mary and Mike Harding to help local students stay in school and graduate; and Wayne and Mary Chappell.

$150: Mike and Sandy Haas in memory of Bill and Billie stiles.

$100: Pat Keller and anonymous.

$66: R.A. Long High School class of 1966 in memory of our departed classmates.

$50: anonymous

$25: M. Kay Howell and anonymous.

