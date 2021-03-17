Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $2,100

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $2,100.
The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.
All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.
This is the drive’s sixth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $3,000 by May 9.
To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.
Here are the latest donations:
$2,000: Christopher Bailey
$100: Maryanne Hirning
