 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $16,507
0 comments

Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $16,507

{{featured_button_text}}
Students in Need coupon

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $16,507.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s sixth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $30,000 by May 9.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$500: The Reineckes for Lower Columbia College, and anonymous for schools and education.

$400: anonymous.

$350: Veronika Minthorn.

$300: Jerry Schroeder for my 1962 Lower Columbia college AS degree.

$250: Mark and Theresa McCrady and anonymous.

$200: Betty and Richard Swanson, anonymousLarry and Darlene Wilgus for the Kelso High School class of 1959 and the R.A. Long High School class of 1960, and Kris and Doug Campbell.

$100: Joseph Greene in memory of Don and Judy Fuller; anonymous; David and Kathy Johnson; Ron and Dot Joslin, paying it forward; Jim and Darlene Goodman for all of the registered nurses who graduated from Lower Columbia College; Sharon Adams for Amy Yokel and Kricket Jensen;Rich and Pat Hughson; anonymous, Bertie Tomlinson for family and friends; Mary Salberg for Lower Columbia College, it changed my life; Wayne and Mary Chappell, Mike and Sandy Haas, Andre and Paula Stepankowsky, Linda Waterman, to honor TJ Frye, art teacher at Kelso High School who was instrumental in my granddaughter becoming an art teacher; Larry and Amnda Chambers, Richard DeRosier.

$50: Cheryl Karr for my education at Lower Columbia College, anonymous, Robert and Carol Stockwell.

$25: Anna Morris in memory of Buffe Antilla.

$20: anonymous

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 activity ticks up, Cowlitz County may revert to Phase 2
Local

COVID-19 activity ticks up, Cowlitz County may revert to Phase 2

The latest Cowlitz County Department of Heath report projects that the county will drop down to Phase 2 when the counties are re-evaluated April 12. The entire state entered Phase 3 March 22, but to stay there the county must have a new case rate of less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people and fewer than five new hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News