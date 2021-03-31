 Skip to main content
Lower Columbia College's Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $11,412
Students in Need coupon

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $11,412.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s sixth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $30,000 by May 9.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$1,400: anonymous, thanks to The Daily News.

$1,000: Laurel Murphy and Ed Phillips, the path to our future is NOT in the rearview mirror.

$600: anonymous.

$500: John Philbrook.

$200: Mark and Eileen Bergeson in honor of our parents, Hart C’s and anonymous for Joan LeMieux and Shirley Smith.

$150: anonymous.

$100: Kathleen Rollins, dedicated to teachers, Kim O’Neil for the LCC Foundation, Steve and Jennifer Robinson, Don and Marla Imsland, Darcie Chess in honor of Mike Lawry, Mary A. Wheeler for early childhood students and anonymous.

$66: R.A. Long High School class of 1966.

$25: Linda Curry.

