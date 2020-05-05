Lower Columbia College will reopen essential labs starting Tuesday

Everyone is also required to wear personal protective equipment given to them on the first day.

"PPE will only be provided once to each student, and it will be up to the student to bring it in each day or be barred from entry," the press release said.

Social distancing will be in place during the entire class and during check-in, and students will have to wash their hands as soon as they enter the building and before they leave. At the end of class, students will be dismissed one at a time to limit congestion in the halls.

Each class will be monitored by a COVID-19 supervisor to ensure the rules are followed, according to the college, and any students not following social distancing guidelines or who are not wearing PPE will be asked to leave.

Finally, each class will have daily attendance taken so if an outbreak does occur, health officials can trace contacts. The college student safety plan says that if an employee or student is confirmed to have COVID-19, the college will send an email to all employees and students, but it will protect the identify of the ill person and will work with them to make sure their needs are met.