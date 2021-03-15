Lower Columbia College to host second virtual-only graduation due to state restrictions

The 2021 graduating class of Lower Columbia College will have a virtual ceremony due to current state guidelines, the college announced this week.

“When we planned our first virtual Commencement in 2020, we assumed it was a one-time thing,” LCC President Chris Bailey wrote in a letter to LCC staff and students. “A year ago, many of us couldn’t have imagined that the pandemic would last this long or cause so much disruption in our lives.”

The college is working with architecture and design firm rhiza A+D to create a commemorative art installation at the library to honor the Class of 2021, Bailey said.

“Your perseverance and dedication in spite of overwhelming obstacles is truly an inspiration, and we want to express our gratitude,” he said.

Last year, the college told the class of 2020 it would have the chance to walk in the 2021 ceremony, as it was assumed the pandemic would be under control at that point.

“Please accept my sincere apology that we are unable to extend that opportunity after all,” Bailey said.