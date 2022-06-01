Lower Columbia College students paint murals at Longview skate park

Paint rollers have replaced skateboard wheels at Cloney Skate Park this week.

A class of around 10 Lower Columbia College students convened at the Longview park, near the corner of Douglas Street and 28th Avenue, Tuesday morning for the first day of painting. The class is taking the lead through a joint program between the college and the Longview Parks and Recreation Foundation to overlay murals on all the ramps and boxes used by local skaters.

"It's rare that students get an opportunity to work on a project at this scale," said Ray Cooper, the Lower Columbia College art teacher who is leading the project.

The public can lend a brush on Friday during a free, community painting day at the skate park. Cooper said the class plans to convene at the park twice a week to finish the paintings, weather permitting. The full project should be done by mid-June.

Design process

A few designs painted Tuesday included a collage of skateboarders and arrows, as well as a music-themed obstacle with a guitar, record and audio waves.

Designs for different murals were pitched by LCC students and approved by the city in May. Other ideas shown to the parks advisory board included a sunrise, swimming fish and a skateboarding skeleton.

Cooper chose the final designs based on how they would fit on park surfaces, then helped students come up with color schemes.

If you go What: Community paint day. When: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Where: Cloney Skate Park, 28th Avenue and Douglas Street, Longview. Info: Cloney Skate Park Community Paint Day on Facebook. Paint and equipment will be provided to visitors. Lower Columbia College Student Activities will provide lunch and shirts for volunteers as supplies last.

Mural projects are not a regular part of Cooper's painting class. Cooper said his class put in a mural at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center a few years ago but most years, their outdoor, end-of-year projects tends to be smaller.

LCC student Trinity Harrison submitted several of the final designs, and said many of her ideas were inspired by graffiti tags.

"I've been excited for this since they announced it for this semester," Harrison said. "It will be great to drive by and see the work I did."

Deter graffiti

Longview Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said the skate park had been covered by murals, painted by a different group of volunteers, from 2015 until around 2019. The city planned to refresh the murals in the spring of 2020, before the pandemic began.

In addition to adding visual flair to the park, Wills said the murals help deter graffiti by putting original art on areas that frequently get tagged. The skate park rarely saw graffiti during the original run the murals were in place.

"Artists usually don't want to go against other artists," Wills said. "If you paint something like a mural onto a blank canvas, it usually doesn't get drawn over again."

The project is funded by the LCC Foundation and the Longview Parks and Recreation Foundation.

