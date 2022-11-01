Lower Columbia College instructor returns to 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

The answer is: Courtney Shah.

She is the longtime Lower Columbia College instructor returning to the international game show "Jeopardy!" Thursday to take on two other high-ranking contestants in a chance to win more money.

Shah, 48, of Portland won seven games on "Jeopardy!," which aired in the summer of 2021, and took home $118,000. Now, the LCC history teacher is coming back for the Tournament of Champions against Rowan Ward of Chicago and John Focht of El Paso.

Shah said her journey to the podium was a long time coming. She started taking the online "Jeopardy!" test in 2016, and scored high enough to take an in-person test and play practice rounds with other potential contestants by 2019. In 2021, she received the call to come to L.A. to compete.

"Every step of the process is both fun and stressful," she said. "Mostly fun. With a side of stressful."

She filmed her quiz-show debut in March 2021, and the episodes aired in June and July.

Shah, who has taught at LCC for 15 years, said she grew up watching the game show and playing Trivial Pursuit, and later playing trivia with friends at pubs.

Contestants who win five "Jeopardy!" games go on to the Tournament of Champions. Shah said she watched episodes of competitors who came after her like Matt Amodio, who won 38 games, and Amy Schneider, who won 40, to see who she would be up against. The pair are already slated for the semifinals, having automatically surpassed Shah's round, which includes 18 contestants.

"For the past year, I've had the opportunity to watch from my couch, wondering who I might be playing against, and getting intimidated," she said. "But also knowing how lucky I would be to get to meet and play against such an amazing group of players."

LCC spokesperson Wendy Hall said, as far as faculty know, Shah is the first school employee to play on the game show.

Communications instructor Alex Brehm said having an LCC professor on "Jeopardy!" shows the smaller Longview community college's global impact. He said he isn't surprised Shah made it to the small screen.

"Courtney Shah is the queen of the cool nerds at LCC," he said. "Anyone who knows her is not surprised to see that she has had success on 'Jeopardy!.' It is an honor to have a colleague make a deep run on a legendary game show, because it shows us all that we're surrounded by talent that is competitive on the national, or even international, level."