Lower Columbia CAP to resume some transportation services

The organization suspended its transportation routes to the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic's onset in mid-March.

"We've been reviewing it pretty much regularly to kind of see where others are going and what they are doing. I know RiverCities (Transit) has continued. We had chosen not to just because we were trying to figure out how to get people there" while following all the state's safety rules, Kerby said.

"We continued to get inquiries about the vans, so we decided to resume it," she said. "I'm sure it'll be a challenge, as some people may not be able to get on because the van is at capacity."

The average ridership numbers were not immediately available Tuesday. However, Kerby said the service is fairly popular.

"I know we have people who have used it for work and for school. I know veterans who have used it and connected with other transportation (services) to go to appointments at the VA office," she said. "It has also been used just to go shopping."

Typically each van can carry 15 passengers. The traditional route includes six round-trips from the Longview transit center (1135 12th Ave.) to the Vancouver 99th Street Station per day, including one trip that stopped in Castle Rock.