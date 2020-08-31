Lower Columbia CAP to resume some transportation services

Lower Columbia CAP on Tuesday will resume some transportation routes, including four round-trips to Vancouver per day with a temporary capacity of five riders per van, among other safety precautions.
Ilona Kerby, CAP's executive director, said the service will "look very different" due to statewide COVID-19 regulations, but the organization is doing "the best we can do" within those rules.
"We only have two morning runs south, and two in the afternoon. Each time we'll have two buses going since they can only accommodate five passengers to keep the social distancing," Kerby said. "Then we will have time for cleaning the buses, and they will turn around and go back south." (A complete schedule of services is attached to this story online.)
The once-a-day route north to Castle Rock will not resume because it conflicts with the cleaning schedule. Also, CAP does not have enough drivers to support additional routes while following the state regulations, Kerby said. Staffing is covered in the $350,000 grant-funded budget, but those funds are limited.
Masks are required for all riders. Drivers will have extra masks in the vehicles for riders who do not have their own.
The $2 ride fare must be paid in the exact amount because drivers won't have change on the bus. Riders still can use multiple ride passes purchased before the pandemic, Kerby said.
The organization suspended its transportation routes to the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic's onset in mid-March.
"We've been reviewing it pretty much regularly to kind of see where others are going and what they are doing. I know RiverCities (Transit) has continued. We had chosen not to just because we were trying to figure out how to get people there" while following all the state's safety rules, Kerby said.
"We continued to get inquiries about the vans, so we decided to resume it," she said. "I'm sure it'll be a challenge, as some people may not be able to get on because the van is at capacity."
The average ridership numbers were not immediately available Tuesday. However, Kerby said the service is fairly popular.
"I know we have people who have used it for work and for school. I know veterans who have used it and connected with other transportation (services) to go to appointments at the VA office," she said. "It has also been used just to go shopping."
Typically each van can carry 15 passengers. The traditional route includes six round-trips from the Longview transit center (1135 12th Ave.) to the Vancouver 99th Street Station per day, including one trip that stopped in Castle Rock.
That means overall capacity is "greatly reduced" for now, while the coronavirus restrictions are in place.
"My biggest concern is that we will not be able to meet the need, that we will have more people than we can have to comply with the social distancing and staying safe," Kerby said. "In order to get at least 10 people one direction and 10 people back, we are trying this to see how it work. It's a brand new world, and we are not quite sure how well it will work. But we are giving it a shot."
