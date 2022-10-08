Lower Columbia CAP to receive federal funding for diaper distribution

Lower Columbia CAP is one Washington agency receiving money from a new federal program to distribute diapers to families in need.

Ilona Kerby, CAP executive director, said it's unclear how much money the organization will get and when, but she expects it will be available soon.

"We're excited to get it," she said. "The diaper need is definitely out there."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched the pilot program at the end of September, awarding $8 million to expand diaper distribution in six states and a Washington tribal consortium.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) advocated to include the funding in last year's government spending bill, according to a press release.

“Every single day, I work hard to lift stress off parents’ shoulders — because no parent should be worried about getting diapers for their child," Murray said in a statement. "But right now, as any parent will tell you, diapers can be a huge cost — and one in three families with a child who needs diapers, struggles to afford them."

The Washington State Community Action Partnership will receive $800,000 and partner with Lower Columbia CAP, Benton-Franklin Community Action Committee, Multi-Service Center in Federal Way, WestSide Baby Diaper Bank in Seattle, Olympic Community Action Programs in Port Angeles and Neighborhood House in Seattle.

The South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency received $1.2 million for its Diaper Distribution on Reservations Program, which will serve the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and Nisqually, Shoalwater Bay, Skokomish and Squaxin Island tribes.

The federal money will help expand CAP's diaper distribution program currently funded by a state grant, Kerby said.

In 2021, the Legislature included $5 million in the two-year budget for nonprofits to distribute diapers and supplies through "diaper banks." The state Department of Commerce allocated that money through grants in late 2021, including $50,000 to CAP for two years.

Since early 2022, CAP has used the state grant to provide diapers to other agencies, like the Cowlitz Tribe and Youth and Family Link, as well as people who directly request them, Kerby said.

"This will help us continue that distributing diapers and getting them to families who need those," she said of the federal funding. "It's not only diapers. We have the baby wipes, ointment for diaper rashes and that type of thing. It's nice to have those additional pieces as well, they've been greatly appreciated by folks."