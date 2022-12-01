Lower Columbia Bazaar update: Dec. 3-10

DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of December during regular business hours at Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) Appelo Archives, (1056 State Route 4, Naselle) and by private appointment; sponsored by Love Jewelry, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway. 360-749-0991.

DEC. 3

"For the Kids" Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3, Broadway Early Learning Center, 1410 Eighth Ave., Longview; sponsored by the Friends of Broadway Parent Group/PTO and to benefit the group's programs, students and teachers at the Broadway Early Learning Center; hot dogs, chili, nachos, chips, sodas, hot chocolate, water and tea ($1-$4).

Handcrafted Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation; to benefit Longview Parks and Recreation programs.

DEC. 4

DEC. 10

Castle Rock Senior Center bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 222 Second Ave., Castle Rock. Proceeds from renting tables will be used for center activities. Tables are still available. Call Diane Bronkowski, 360-274-4925, for information.

Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11; 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily's Pad Rescue.

Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17, Sons of Norway Lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso; sponsored by the lodge; to benefit the Lower Columbia School Gardens; food available: five rounds of lefse ($10), four Swedish pancakes ($5), 14 ounce jar lingonberries ($8), 12 Swedish meatballs ($15), almond cakes ($5 and $10), 12 Norwegian cookies ($12), three Norwegian waffles ($5), 12 ounces split pea soup ($8), lutefisk ($15 per pound), 12 ounces herring ($10).