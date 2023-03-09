Real estate brokers, particularly those in the Long Beach area, can learn about the Fair Housing Act during a course offered in April.

Lower Columbia Association of Realtors, representing Realtors in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties, is holding the one-day class on April 28.

The association received a $3,000 grant from the National Association of Realtors to help educate licensed real estate brokers on the federal Fair Housing and and the Washington Law Against Discrimination, according to a news release.

The course will teach brokers the historical and societal context of housing discrimination, legal framework intended to prevent housing discrimination and steps to take to prevent discrimination.

This year, the association is focusing on reaching real estate brokers in the rural Long Beach Peninsula, but the course is open to any licensed in the state, said Mike Wallin, association government affairs director and managing broker with Keller Williams Premier Partners in Longview.

The course has seating for 30, and 18 people were registered as of Thursday morning, most from the peninsula, Wallin said. Interested real estate brokers can sign up at https://bit.ly/3Yxn9uV.

The course provides six continuing education hours required by a new state law. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Adrift Hotel in Long Beach, and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Every year the association works to educate communities about the principles of fair housing, Wallin said. To help raise awareness, the association asks all local governments in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties to proclaim April as Fair Housing Month, he said. Congress passed the Fair Housing Act on April 11, 1968.