Low local enrollment numbers, especially in kindergarten, mirrored statewide

New data released Thursday show that K-12 enrollment numbers remained low locally after a slow summer kindergarten start, a pattern that extends statewide.
Kindergarten class totals have been especially hard hit, according to the data released by the state Office of the Superintendent Public Instruction.
Statewide, kindergarten saw a decline of 14% from this time last year, which is 11,000 students. That’s the largest decline of all grade levels, an OSPI press release said.
“We are not alone in this,” said Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in a press release. “As our nation continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, states across the country are seeing changes in K–12 enrollment as families make decisions about the safest and most effective learning environments for their children.”
Early August enrollment numbers had only 325 kindergarteners registered in Longview, when typically the district enrolls more than 500 kindergarten students. In Kelso, only 166 students had enrolled by early August, when last year the district had nearly 360 kindergartners. At that time, school officials said they were hopeful more families would enroll around Labor Day, but said it seemed families may wait a year to enroll students because of COVID-19.
While kindergarten had the largest decline, overall public school enrollment is also down about 31,000 students compared to last year, or 2.8%.
In Longview, the state data showed a decline of 284 students by head count, compared to September of last year. In Kelso, there was a drop of 230 students. Of the smaller local districts, Castle Rock lost the most students with 78. Woodland saw the next-largest drop, with a decline of 62 students, followed closely by Toledo, which lost 61 students. According to state data, Wahkiakum is down 24 students, Kalama 22 and Toutle Lake 15.
Locally, only Winlock is up in enrollment from last year, reporting six more students than in September 2019.
While enrollment dropped, there was a large shift to virtual academies, which occurred locally as well. Compared to September of last year, those alternate programs experienced a nearly 50% increase in student enrollment, growing from roughly 30,000 students to 44,000, the press release said.
In Kelso, over 1,000 students submitted enrollment packets for the newly expanded K-12 program. Longview’s new virtual academy had 60 middle and high school students enrolled by early September, and Woodland’s two longstanding programs saw triple-digit percent growth, school officials said.
“With the uncertainty of what this school year would bring, it is not a surprise to see these shifts in enrollment,” Reykdal said. “However, most of our districts are working around the clock to simultaneously provide instruction at a distance while preparing for a return to in-person learning. As families make important decisions about their children’s’ learning, I strongly encourage them to stay connected to their local school district to ensure a smooth transition as safe in-person learning options return.”
Enrollment declines matter to districts because state funding is tied to the number of students each district has. When a student leaves a school district for any reason, the district loses a portion of their state funding if that student doesn’t return or is not replaced by a different student.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said at a late August school board meeting that for every 100 students not enrolled in the district this year, the district loses a little less than $1 million in state funding.
The OSPI press release said the state will continue to monitor the enrollment situation, which could have long-lasting effects on districts.
“Counts are taken every month, and if these trends continue, many of our districts will need to make adjustments in the short-term even as they plan for booming kindergarten and first grade classes next year,” Reykdal said. “We will continue working with the Legislature and our congressional delegation on solutions to these unique challenges.”
