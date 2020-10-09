Low local enrollment numbers, especially in kindergarten, mirrored statewide

“With the uncertainty of what this school year would bring, it is not a surprise to see these shifts in enrollment,” Reykdal said. “However, most of our districts are working around the clock to simultaneously provide instruction at a distance while preparing for a return to in-person learning. As families make important decisions about their children’s’ learning, I strongly encourage them to stay connected to their local school district to ensure a smooth transition as safe in-person learning options return.”

Enrollment declines matter to districts because state funding is tied to the number of students each district has. When a student leaves a school district for any reason, the district loses a portion of their state funding if that student doesn’t return or is not replaced by a different student.

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said at a late August school board meeting that for every 100 students not enrolled in the district this year, the district loses a little less than $1 million in state funding.

The OSPI press release said the state will continue to monitor the enrollment situation, which could have long-lasting effects on districts.

“Counts are taken every month, and if these trends continue, many of our districts will need to make adjustments in the short-term even as they plan for booming kindergarten and first grade classes next year,” Reykdal said. “We will continue working with the Legislature and our congressional delegation on solutions to these unique challenges.”

