Love Overwhelming gets $100,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente Northwest

Local recovery services provider Love Overwhelming received a $100,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente Northwest to “strengthen COVID-19 prevention and response across our region.”

Six other organizations in Vancouver, Portland, Salem, Eugene, Oregon City and Hillsboro were also given $100,000 grants to do everything from provide motel vouchers to implementing prevention and testing programs.

“With temperatures dropping, the arrival of flu season and an increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, organizations that serve people who are experiencing homelessness are facing new challenges,” a Kaiser Permanente Northwest press release said. “To help protect our most vulnerable community members, Kaiser Permanente Northwest has awarded a total of $700,000 to seven organizations.”

Kaiser Permanente Northwest President Jeff Collins said as the pandemic has caused community partners “to dramatically shift the way they deliver services” and Kaiser Permanente wants to “ensure they can continue with critical programs over the winter months that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and improve the health of our communities.”

Chuck Hendrickson, founder and executive director of Love Overwhelming, said “with Kaiser Permanente’s support, we will be able to increase our supports, capacity and supplies to monitor for symptoms in our shelters, as well as with those we serve living on the streets, helping to reduce the spread of COVID.”

