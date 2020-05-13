Lost hiker in Speelyai Bay rescued with help of heat-sensing drone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A hiker who got lost Tuesday evening near Speelyai Bay on Lake Merwin was rescued with the help of a heat-sensing drone, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's office.

The 36-year-old Rainier woman got separated from her hiking partner around dusk Tuesday, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Wednesday.

A call for help came in around 3 a.m., he said, and the woman was located by 4:30 a.m. She had built a shelter and had been hiking with some supplies, so she was rescued uninjured even though the weather was rainy and the temperature was around 50 degrees, Brightbill said.

"When you get down by the lake there is some steep terrain and other obstacles to deal with, especially in the dark," Brightbill said. "But she made a shelter and we were able to pick up her heat signature."

