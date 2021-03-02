'Looking good': One-day smelt fishery serves up plenty of fish and happy dippers

The WDFW staff made sure every one respected the catch limit and also collected data, like the fish sex ratio in people’s catches, the number of fish per pound and if the females have already spawned. They also recorded how many people were in each dipping party and how long they dipped before reaching the limit.

That data will help WDFW estimate how many pounds of smelt were caught later on, Heironimus said. Because of the multiple stations, she said she didn’t have an estimate yet. Last year’s recreational fishery sent dippers home with an estimated 35,000 pounds of smelt during the first of two fishery openings.

Heironimus said Tuesday the fish that came through her station were “looking good.”

“They’re mostly males, and the females that we see have already spawned, which is a good sign,” she said.

As smelt spawn on beaches with coarse sand or gravel, spawning habitat loss is one of the big problems facing the fish and potentially contributing to declining populations.