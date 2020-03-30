'Look to history, not headlines': Financial advisors say market will rebound

Despite a recent rebound that included a 690-point surge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Monday, the stock market could remain volatile for a month or more because of the coronavirus pandemic, local investment advisers say.
Still, they advise investors to stay in the market despite the emotional instinct to sell and wait for the market to right itself.
“If you sell now, you have realized a loss. And you will lose all the upside when (the market) comes back,” said Damon George, founder and owner of Retirement Strategies in Longview. “As we’ve seen, this happens over and over. The market goes down and it comes back up. That’s the basic economic cycle.”
What feels so different about the so-called coronavirus collapse is the speed at which the market reacted. Over the span of a month, the market hit its record high, then tanked as infections spread.
“They don’t just drop 2,000 points in a week. That’s an anomaly because it’s fear-based" George said. "This has never been seen before, nor has this kind of hysteria.”
Hysteria without hard economic data causes market volatility, said Max Anderson, an investment adviser with Anderson & Anderson Advisory in Longview. Right now it's too early to know how the economy actually has been affected, he said.
"In the absence of certainty, emotions are going to dictate a lot of investing decisions. And (emotion) is driven by headlines," Anderson said.
When headlines are "doom and gloom," so, too, is the market, George said.
George and Anderson said it will probably take "concrete information" that "virus containment strategies," such as stay-at-home orders, are decreasing the spread of COVID-19.
"I think once there is ... clear progress being made and we get closer to re-energizing the economy and getting people back to work ... that will allow for meaningful recovery," Anderson said. "Until then, I think it will remain extremely volatile both ways, up and down."
In the meantime, investors should "trust and really stick to" their financial plans, Anderson said. Selling now would mean losing about 30% of previous investments — and missing the opportunity to recover those investments as the market improves.
"If you make an emotional decision and you sell out and miss those recovery days, it is really going to be hard for you to get back to where you were," he said.
Investors without a financial plan or those hard pressed for cash can consider selling some of their shares, Anderson said. But it’s best to sell in smaller increments rather than leaving the market altogether.
“The key right now is buying time for the majority of your portfolio to recover, if you haven’t done adequate cash flow planning. … Cut back where you can and sell only what you have to sell to meet those short-term needs on an ongoing basis, as opposed to trying to free up a year’s worth of cash flow right now.”
If history is any indicator, the market will rebound.
Historic bear markets, including the 2009 Recession, the 2002 "tech wreck" and the 1987 "Black Sunday" crashes, all rebounded by 44% or more in just two years, according to a report by Edward Jones Investments.
“Let history, not headlines, help you navigate through this,” Anderson said.
And the market is still higher than it was during the December 2018 pullback or the 2003/2004 SARS epidemic, according to investment advisors.
“Seventeen years and six epidemics later, somewhere in the beginning of the current crisis, the S&P 500 was still trading 3.5 times higher than it was in 2003," Anderson said.
