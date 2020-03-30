'Look to history, not headlines': Financial advisors say market will rebound

"In the absence of certainty, emotions are going to dictate a lot of investing decisions. And (emotion) is driven by headlines," Anderson said.

When headlines are "doom and gloom," so, too, is the market, George said.

George and Anderson said it will probably take "concrete information" that "virus containment strategies," such as stay-at-home orders, are decreasing the spread of COVID-19.

"I think once there is ... clear progress being made and we get closer to re-energizing the economy and getting people back to work ... that will allow for meaningful recovery," Anderson said. "Until then, I think it will remain extremely volatile both ways, up and down."

In the meantime, investors should "trust and really stick to" their financial plans, Anderson said. Selling now would mean losing about 30% of previous investments — and missing the opportunity to recover those investments as the market improves.

"If you make an emotional decision and you sell out and miss those recovery days, it is really going to be hard for you to get back to where you were," he said.