Look for Kalama, Woodland levy results online and in print Thursday

Results of the Kalama and Woodland levy elections were scheduled to come in after press time Tuesday night

Outcomes of the votes will appear online Tuesday night and Wednesday and in the Thursday print edition of The Daily News.

Both districts are depending on passage of the levies to support about 25 percent of their budgets, and officials say they will have to make drastic cuts if the levies fail.

Ballots for the election can be placed in drop boxes in both communities until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

