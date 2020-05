× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Sunday the Daily News will publish its annual grad tab with pictures of graduates and biographical information about the students at the top 5% of their class.

It will be an insert into Sunday edition.

Extra copies of the tab will be available for $2 each by calling 360-577-2525 to make arrangements to have copies mailed. Another option is to email a purchase request to milestones@tdn.com.

