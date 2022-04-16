Lonnie Knowles, longtime fixture of Longview community efforts, dies

Lonnie Knowles, a fixture of charitable efforts and social scenes around the area, died suddenly last weekend. He was 48 years old.

Knowles worked as the marketing director for Stewart Title since 2009, but he was best known for his involvement with a long list of local agencies and charitable projects throughout Longview and Kelso. The other job title he gave himself on LinkedIn was "Concierge of Life."

A partial list of groups Knowles played significant roles in over the last decade includes The Salvation Army, the Lower Columbia Professionals, Lower Columbia CAP, the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, the Dino Doozer Foundation and the Longview Downtowners.

Knowles was the first person to be the lumberjack mascot at R.A. Long High School. He was set to be one of the first board members for the Kelso Business and Community Association later this year.

"Lonnie connected the dots and the people were his dots," said Luke Johnson, one of Knowles' best friends since they were students at R.A. Long.

"My dad was such an optimist and I think he saw Longview for its greatest potential. He knew so many of the people, had grown up with them," Knowles' daughter Mary Knowles said.

Lonnie Knowles fell and hit his head while at home April 9. When news of his death came out early this week, his three sisters and two children were inundated with messages from people about the nice things Lonnie had done in their lives.

One person told his sister, Teresa Knowles Hogan, about a time he dropped a Thanksgiving meal off at their home. Others mentioned the showers and haircuts he helped provide the unhoused residents of the Alabama Street camp.

"When he was talking to you, he was there and present. It was a meaningful connection. He really listened, and I think he would listen and remember if somebody had a need," Knowles Hogan said.

Lindsey Cope talked to him April 8 about leading the Downtown Longview Clean Up Day. Cope worked with Knowles on Longview's business scene for more than a decade and became friends with him through their shared passion about community service.

Cope said the Longview Downtowners are going to dedicate the April 23 clean up to Knowles' memory. Other community groups already are talking about putting a bench downtown with Knowles' name on it.

"He wouldn't want us to cancel it or change it. We can celebrate his contribution to the community by doing these good things, the things he was passionate about," Cope said.

Knowles had multiple near-death experiences and close calls over the years. When he was 19, he fell off a ladder while working on a garage door and suffered severe brain damage. Knowles Hogan said he was pronounced legally dead during the ambulance ride to the hospital.

In early 2016, Knowles had a stroke that partially paralyzed the left side of his body. Two months later he launched a campaign for the Cowlitz PUD board of commissioners.

A GoFundMe page and other community efforts raised thousands of dollars for his recovery process. Later that year, Knowles received the Inspiration Award from the local chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha.

"He was taken aback by the support," Knowles Hogan said. "He was very thankful that they were there for him and it propelled him to give back even more."

Dave Grumbois knew Knowles for more than 20 years, first through Kiwanis Club and then through a monthly card game. Grumbois said he was one of many people who considered Knowles a friend because of his curiosity and enthusiasm.

"I don’t know how many maladies affected him because of his stroke, but that dude kept smiling. That dude brought every bit of energy every day," Grumbois said.

Even after his death, Knowles was able to aid other people. His family said one of his many passions was organ donation. The manner of death allowed for his heart, kidneys and liver to be donated.

Knowles Hogan said the donor bank called Thursday morning to say the organs already were provided to three patients.

"He’s still touching people. He's not even here and he’s still bringing people together, and that’s part of his legacy that he would enjoy," Johnson said.

Teresa Knowles said the family is planning a celebration of life event for him May 21.

