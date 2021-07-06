Longview's usual large inventory of affordable offices dries up as more return to work after pandemic

In an area historically known for its affordable and plentiful office spaces, local brokers are starting to see the inventory dry up.
Available office units to rent or buy in Longview and Kelso are at a record low, according to Fuller Group vice president and commercial broker Paul Young.
Young estimates there is less than a 0.5% vacancy rate for Longview and Kelso office spaces today, whereas a healthy market would start at around 5%.
He said it’s harder to find a 1,500 square-foot office space — to include about three offices and a receptionist — than ever before.
Young attributed the change in demand to the combination of affordable local offices and the switch to more in-person work after the pandemic.
Historical rates
According to the commercial property analytics company CoStar, Longview office vacancies have been historically lower than the national average. Rental rates are some of the lowest in Washington state at about $21 a square foot, according to a June 23 report.
CoStar attributes this trend to the area’s large manufacturing base, and not office employment.
Young, whose company is based out of Vancouver, said offices in Longview and Kelso can be as low as half the price of comparable spaces in Vancouver.
The lack of available properties and record-low mortgage rates means more people are trying to buy fewer homes, causing prices to spike and making affording a home today in Cowlitz County — like the rest of the country — more difficult.
Woodford Commercial’s Todd Wade said he has been a Longview broker for 20 years, and these trends have “always been the case.”
But Young said the demand for local office spaces is growing. He anticipates there could soon be a “static market,” where Longview and Kelso businesses can’t move offices because spaces are completely filled.
While office lease rates have been stagnant since the Great Recession around 2008, Young said, today’s small inventory could force them up.
Too expensive to build
New offices will likely not be added anytime soon. The low lease rates make building new properties less profitable, Young said.
A business like a doctor’s or lawyer’s office, whose owner works in an office they are building, might find it more affordable to construct a new space than to buy or lease. However, developers will likely pay more building than they can get from renters, he said.
Wade said new construction could cost around $200 a square foot, whereas buildings on 14th Avenue in Longview are selling for around half the price.
Moving to retail spaces
With fewer local offices spaces available, Wade said he has also noticed traditional offices moving to retail spaces to be “more visible on the main drags near shopping centers.”
Fidelity National Title recently grabbed a spot in the Triangle Center in Longview, Wade said.
Shopping centers used to add deed restrictions to prevent offices from moving next to retail businesses in fear of limiting foot traffic, said Young. As more malls are left empty thanks to online shopping, restrictions have been dropped, he said.