Longview's top cop passes the baton

It was during a Fourth of July celebration years ago when former Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha knew Robert Huhta was going to make it as a cop.
Duscha had been handing more and more responsibilities to Huhta, a fairly quiet officer, without hearing any complaints. On that July day, Huhta was seated with several other officers by Lake Sacajawea when Duscha walked up and said: “You’re in my chair. Get out.”
“No,” Huhta replied.
“I told him, ‘You’re going to make it,’ “ Duscha, 66 said in a recent joint interview with Huhta, 44. “Because he had the guts to tell me no.”
Duscha, the top cop at Cowlitz County’s largest law enforcement department for nearly a decade, hung up his cap and badge Thursday. He has passed the helm to former Police Captain Huhta, who will serve as interim chief while the City decides whether to hold a search for an outside candidate or to make Huhta’s appointment permanent.
In his time as chief, Duscha led the department through major renovations of the police station, controversies surrounding the short-lived traffic camera system, efforts to hire five more officers and recent struggles regarding the city’s homelessness problem.
Duscha admits it will be “weird” to be a regular citizen after wearing the department’s badge for 42 years.
The hardest moments of his job have been the few times he’s had to fire an officer for cause, Duscha said. Each time, he said, the officer acknowledged their misstep.
“I feel bad for their family, and I feel bad for the officer,” Duscha said. “That’s a lot of lost sleep. Out of everything in my career, I’m glad I’ll never have to do that again.”
Between the killing of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier, a spate of difficult SWAT incidents and dealing with COVID-19, Duscha said the last two years have mentally been the toughest of his time as chief.
But he’d already figured by last year that the time was right to retire, given his age and the length of his career.
“Every cop knows when it’s time, and it’s time,” Duscha said.
He plans to spend more time with his family and will continue working part-time through his consulting business. As COVID-19 subsides, he’s looking forward to travelling more with his wife and children.
He’s earned his retirement and will be missed, Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk said.
“It is a long career, and long careers in law enforcement are not as common as they used to be,” Kirk said. “Chief Duscha’s seen more change in law enforcement than really anybody in this county. He’s adapted and recognized the changes that have taken place.”
Duscha, who started in 2011, was the first chief chosen internally since Ed Bourdage, who retired in 1990. He hopes he’s not the last.
Previous LPD chief Alex Perez predicted he would be the last of the three “California imports” to lead the department. Police guild members had expressed frustration over the years that those chiefs suffered from a lack of familiarity with the department that led to friction and morale problems.
“Most of our contracts (with previous chiefs) went to arbitration because they argued about everything,” Duscha said. “They had a lot of grievances that went all the way to arbitration because they just couldn’t sit down at the table and work things out. In the nine years I’ve been Chief of Police, we’ve never had a contract go beyond City Hall. ... Our last (contract) took a total of four days to complete.”
LPD guild legal counsel Mark Makler said the guild’s relationship with Duscha “has been one of mutual respect and professionalism” and now Huhta is poised to continue that tradition.
While Huhta has strived for the Chief’s position since becoming a captain 10 years ago, he’s wanted to be an officer since he was a kid.
In 1996, at the age of 19, he joined the department as a paid cadet, taking jobs from running the evidence room to investigating property crime cases.
“I was hooked,” Huhta said. “There was zero doubt in my mind. I was doing everything I could ... so when I turned 21 I could be hired by LPD.”
He worked his way through patrol, street crimes, community services, the Lower Columbia SWAT team and other roles, most recently coming to serve as deputy Incident Commander of the County’s COVID-19 response team.
Huhta says he loves police work and enjoys handling routine calls himself when he finds the time. It’s something he and Duscha both stressed: A good chief can’t be holed up in their office all day.
The City of Longview announced Huhta’s appointment to Interim Police Chief in July. City Manager Kurt Sacha estimated at the time that the City will take roughly three to six months to determine if Huhta is the right fit for the role or if the City will conduct an outside search.
Training young officers to take the reins was one of his goals as Chief, Duscha said. He said he’s “99.9%” confident the City will keep Huhta as the Chief. If they don’t: “I’ve already told the City Manager I will come back as a civilian and raise a big stink.”
“Robert’s been my second-in-command for nine years,” Duscha said. “He is ready to go. He is ready to lead this department. ... I think once I’m gone and he’s running the department like I know he can, they’ll take that ‘Interim’ off.”
Kirk agreed with Duscha on hiring internally and called Huhta “the natural choice.”
Huhta “is extremely hard working, diligent, part of the community, and a great leader,” Kirk said. “He has worked in virtually every assignment in LPD during his career. … He’s been sort of at the forefront of every major incident Longview has had that I can recall in the past 10 years.”
As Interim Chief, Huhta’s goals include working more closely with behavioral and mental health organizations like Columbia Wellness, which could free up officers from responding to certain mental health-related calls. That’s a shift in strategy that has been suggested by both police advocates and critics, magnified by the current national reckoning over law enforcement spurred by the May killing of George Floyd.
“I think out of this entire movement going on right now, that’s one of the best things I’ve ever heard,” Duscha said.
“When the state and feds cut funding for mental health ... that work got passed on to law enforcement,” Huhta added. “If someone is suicidal and armed with a gun in an apartment complex, there’s a community safety aspect and law enforcement needs to be involved. But the enhanced partnership with behavioral health specialists is critical. And I think law enforcement across the country as a whole would support that.”
Huhta will also have to grapple with the limited staffing that Duscha said has vexed the department for years. Department stability and employee wellness will be a pillar of his leadership plan, Huhta said.
LPD is a busy department and its short-staffed officers are pushed harder than other agencies, Duscha said. He said that has probably been “the biggest headache” for every chief at the agency in the last 20 years.
“Somebody else coined the phrase ... Longview (PD), for better or worse, has been nicknamed ‘the meat grinder,’ “ Duscha said.
Between a supportive city council, city manager and citizens, Duscha said the department has been able to “shift some things around” and avoid losing any officer positions amid COVID-19 budget cuts.
Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves said Duscha and Huhta have both brought a spirit of cooperation among the county’s law enforcement agencies.
“It’s huge because we haven’t had that in the past,” Neves said. “In the past (it’s) been disjointed, or (there have been) factions in the leadership throughout the county where agency heads didn’t get along. That hasn’t existed here with both Jim and Robert.”
Neves called Duscha “kind of the patriarch of the current chief’s group,” and a personal mentor in his own law enforcement career. And Neves said Huhta is “the natural selection” for Duscha’s successor.
“I worked multiple scenes with him as the SWAT commander, and have always found him to be level headed, a great decision maker, and (someone who) truly cares about the citizens and what’s best for the communities.”
