Longview's top cop passes the baton

The hardest moments of his job have been the few times he’s had to fire an officer for cause, Duscha said. Each time, he said, the officer acknowledged their misstep.

“I feel bad for their family, and I feel bad for the officer,” Duscha said. “That’s a lot of lost sleep. Out of everything in my career, I’m glad I’ll never have to do that again.”

Between the killing of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier, a spate of difficult SWAT incidents and dealing with COVID-19, Duscha said the last two years have mentally been the toughest of his time as chief.

But he’d already figured by last year that the time was right to retire, given his age and the length of his career.

“Every cop knows when it’s time, and it’s time,” Duscha said.

He plans to spend more time with his family and will continue working part-time through his consulting business. As COVID-19 subsides, he’s looking forward to travelling more with his wife and children.

He’s earned his retirement and will be missed, Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk said.