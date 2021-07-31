Longview's sister city gets front-row seat at crowd-free Tokyo Olympics

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic left all of those preparations in flux for a long time. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee announced that the games would be delayed until the summer of 2021. The decision to hold the Olympics without spectators came only a few weeks before the events began.

Shibasaki said that Wako had also been preparing for an influx of tourists until very recently. The city organized volunteer groups that beautified the areas around the stadium and the train station into Wako. Other volunteers would have worked as greeters, guiding international tourists to the Olympic destinations and throughout the city.

“Because there is a no-guest policy, we are not doing anything major,” Shibasaki said.

The Asaka Shooting Range has held shooting events every day since the Olympics began July 22, finishing with the men’s 3 position rifle final on Aug. 2.

Sister CitiesThe coronavirus’ effects on international travel also challenged the Sister City relationship between Wako and Longview. Yoriguchi had traveled to Washington multiple times on exchange trips between the countries. Without the regular travel of students between the two cities, there were sparse connections over the last year.