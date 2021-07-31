Longview's sister city gets front-row seat at crowd-free Tokyo Olympics

In another version of 2020, Longview’s high school students could have been on the ground at the Tokyo Olympics.
Longview’s sister city of Wako is in the prefecture west of Tokyo and partially contains an Olympic shooting stadium. The two cities send high school students between each other every summer, alternating which city will serve as host, and 2020 had been Wako’s turn.
The Sister City program promotes cultural exchange and social connections between cities in different countries with similar interests. On top of preparing for the Olympic Games, Wako had been setting up host families for up to 20 Longview high schoolers before the coronavirus changed their plans.
“Most of the people were so excited to have the Olympics in Tokyo, but because of the coronavirus and the complications, it’s really hard,” said Wako’s Director of Education Masuhiro Yoriguchi.
A week into the crowdless and delayed Tokyo Olympics, Yoriguchi and Wako Mayor Mitsuko Shibasaki spoke to the Daily News about the feeling in the city. Keiko Pederson, international program coordinator for Lower Columbia College and member of Longview’s Sister City Commission, translated during the call.
Wako plans for
the OlympicsThe Asaka Shooting Range is part of a self-defense and training post for the Japanese Army in between Wako and the nearby city of Asaka. Asaka had hosted shooting events when Tokyo hosted the Olympics in 1964 and was an obvious choice to host Olympic and Paralympic events again this year.
The pandemic left all of those preparations in flux for a long time. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee announced that the games would be delayed until the summer of 2021. The decision to hold the Olympics without spectators came only a few weeks before the events began.
Shibasaki said that Wako had also been preparing for an influx of tourists until very recently. The city organized volunteer groups that beautified the areas around the stadium and the train station into Wako. Other volunteers would have worked as greeters, guiding international tourists to the Olympic destinations and throughout the city.
“Because there is a no-guest policy, we are not doing anything major,” Shibasaki said.
The Asaka Shooting Range has held shooting events every day since the Olympics began July 22, finishing with the men’s 3 position rifle final on Aug. 2.
Sister CitiesThe coronavirus’ effects on international travel also challenged the Sister City relationship between Wako and Longview. Yoriguchi had traveled to Washington multiple times on exchange trips between the countries. Without the regular travel of students between the two cities, there were sparse connections over the last year.
Shibasaki, who was elected a mayor earlier this year, hoped to set up more virtual events between Longview and Wako. After the school year starts, Shibasaki said they’d like to see a video call between high schoolers in the two counties where Wako could talk more about the Olympics.