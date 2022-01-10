Longview's severe weather shelter opens over the weekend, set to close Tuesday morning

The Cowlitz County severe weather shelter opened Sunday night and is set to close Tuesday morning as overnight temperatures rise.

Overnight lows fell below freezing Saturday night, and hit 30 degrees overnight Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast predicted a low near 43 degrees Monday night. The shelter can open when temperatures reach below 35 degrees and the city declares a severe weather event.

Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming operate the shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at First Christian Church at 2000 East Kessler Boulevard, Longview.

This weekend was the third time the shelter has opened this season.

The shelter opened Christmas night and closed Jan. 2 and served 89 individuals, with an average of 57 people per night, according to Love Overwhelming. Shelter staff made 18 referrals for recovery support services and three people completed intake for services.

RiverCities Transit took people from the shelter to Alabama Street encampment and stationed a warming bus there for people to get out of the cold during the day.

