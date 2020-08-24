Longview's Revolving Loan Fund gets $540K CARES funding boost

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local business loan program has received a $540,000 boost in federal COVID-19 economic relief funding, the Cowlitz- Wahkiakum Council of Governments announced Monday.

CWCOG and the City of Longview partnered to request the extra funding for the city’s Revolving Loan Fund, a lending program for small businesses in Longview and the surrounding area. That program offers loans to new businesses that want to open within or near the Longview city limits, as well as existing shops that want to expand operations in the community.

The loans are intended for businesses that cannot otherwise get traditional bank financing, and they provide capital and gap financing to help small businesses grow and add local jobs, according to CWCOG. Since the loan program began, more than $2.2 million has been loaned and more than 630 jobs have been created or retained in the community, CWCOG said.

Projects must be within or near the Longview City limits. The city council may approve loans outside of the city limits.

Businesses interested in applying for a loan can find more information and an application by:

Going online to cwcog.org.

Calling CWCOG staff at 360-511-3041.

Visiting the CWCOG in person at 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

If you need special accommodations to participate in this process, call 360-577-3041 and ask for the ADA Coordinator. For TDD users, use the state’s toll-free relay service, 800-833-6388, and ask the operator to dial 360-956-7575.

