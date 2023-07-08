The winners of the 10 categories in Longview's Go 4th Festival parade have been announced.
Plaques can be picked up at Longview Sewing at 1113 Vandercook Way.
- Commercial float: Twin City Laundry
- Religious float: East Kelso Baptist
- Youth group float: River City Rebels
- Equestrian: Longacre Stables
- Commercial group: JH Kelly
- Decorated car: Washington Army National Guard Band
- Youth walking: R.A. Long Sports
- Adult walking: Go 4th Marching Band
- Costumed group: Z Fighters Worldwide
- Grand prize: Longview-Kelso Special Olympics