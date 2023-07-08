Winners of the Go 4th Festival's button drawings have been announced.

Buying the $2 pins is an annual tradition that enters purchasers in a prize drawing and helps finance the annual Fourth of July festival in Longview.

Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing at 1113 Vandercook Way on Saturday. The next drawing is Friday.

Winners:

1361: $1,000 cash from ANC Mowers.

2790: Dinner gift certificates.

32: Longview Sewing sewing machine.

3732: Two tickets to Diamond Rio from KLOG/KUKN/101.5 The Blitz.

3562: Two tickets to Smoke On The Water Music Fest from KLOG/KUKN/101.5 The Blitz.

1990: Ukulele from Pets, Pawns and Instruments.

2910: "Rollin Party Package" from Triangle Bowl.

1532: $500 cash from Longview Kelso Early Bird Lions.

88: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff’s Hair Design.

790: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff’s Hair Design.

3661: One-month of classes at Shinju Dojo Martial Arts.

3515: One-month of classes at Shinju Dojo Martial Arts.

3262: Lunch gift certificates.