Longview's Go 4th brings parade, classic cars and dedication to historical log arches July Fourth weekend

Longview's four-day Go 4th Festival ends not with a bang, but with a laser light show for throngs of holiday visitors.

More than a hundred vehicles filled up the streets and alleys in the staging area along 14th Avenue for the Fourth of July parade early Monday morning. Blue stretches of sky began appearing right around the time the first group made the loop through Civic Circle Park at 10 a.m. and grew brighter throughout the morning.

The theme for this year's parade was "Longview's Moment in History." Regular parade participants such as the Longview 23 Club and JH Kelly brought in restored antique cars for the event. Other groups of car collectors dotted the parade lineup.

"They do such a good job planning and letting us know where to go," said Ralph Lessante, who is part of a group of classic Volkswagen owners that participate in the parade every year. "You see everyone out, everyone smiling, the excitement on the kids' faces."

Jessica Sayward, Miss Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo, was getting her horses ready and talking to visitors before the parade started. Sayward rode in the parade last year as the rodeo queen-in-waiting and led the rodeo's segment this year.

As the rodeo queen, Sayward has been traveling through Oregon and Washington this summer to promote the Thunder Mountain Rodeo at the end of July and rodeo riding more broadly. Sayward said she was excited to be in Longview for the Go 4th parade.

"It blows me away whenever I see the amount of spirit this area shows for one another," Sayward said.

After the parade, the focus of the day's events shifted back to the lines of vendors and events around Lake Sacajawea Park. A roster of musical acts played at the stage by Martin's Dock through the afternoon.

Bringing the log arch back to Longview

In the midst of the food tents that filled the center of the park is the log arch, a recently restored piece of Longview's scenery.

The log arch was installed in the park by the Longview 23 Club as part of the city's 50th anniversary celebrations in 1973. Club president Abe Ott said the arch was a tribute to log arches the city had during special events in the 1920s, which were large enough for cars to drive under.

"It was a landmark that we certainly were all aware of. We used it to coordinate meetings, let's meet at the log arch by the lake," Ott said.

The arch was taken down in 2019 after the wood around the base began rotting. The 23 Club started planning to bring the monument back soon after but were delayed by the onset of COVID-19.

The new arch has the exact same dimensions as the original log arch and is located within a few feet of the original spot in Hemlock Plaza. The structure was completed in June but the 23 Club held off on the official ribbon cutting and dedication until Sunday afternoon to make it part of the larger celebration.

Ott said the arch could not have been built back without the support of several local businesses. The logs were donated by the Port Blakely timber company and several other companies provided either funding or in-kind services to prepare the logs and the small metal sign hanging from the arch.

"The fact that everyone was willing to contribute is a testament to how much they care about the community," Ott said.

