Longview's Concerts at the Lake series returns Thursday with Boston tribute band performance

The Summer Concerts at the Lake series returns to Longview later this week with a tribute to a major classic rock act.

The free concert series will be held every Thursday for the next six weeks at Martin's Dock beginning at 6 p.m. The event is coordinated by the Longview Parks Department along Lake Sacajawea.

Recreation coordinator Karry Williquette said many of this year's acts had been scheduled to perform in 2020 before the event was canceled. The Longview City Council moved its next three meetings from Thursday evenings to the following Tuesday to allow councilmembers to attend the concerts this summer.

"We felt that it would be an opportunity for the public, the councilors and the staff to support the activities that are going on in our community," Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said when the council voted to reschedule on June 24.

Starting off the concert series Thursday will be Third Stage, a Seattle-based tribute band to Boston. Lead singer Dad Brelp said this was the band's first time performing in Longview and that the band was grateful to be booking summer shows again.

The next five weeks will see performances of classic songs from the following acts: